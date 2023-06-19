King attends first Order of the Garter service of his reign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King attends first Order of the Garter service of his reign

By Press Association
The King and Queen depart the annual Order of the Garter Service (Yui Mok/PA)
The King and Queen depart the annual Order of the Garter Service (Yui Mok/PA)

The King and Queen waved to crowds as they attended a service of the most Noble Order of the Garter at Windsor Castle.

Monday’s ceremony was Charles’ first service for the Order of the Garter, the oldest order of chivalry in Britain, since becoming King and marked the official installation of two new members.

Former Labour minister Catherine Ashton was made Lady Companion while Chris Patten, the final governor of Hong Kong, became a Knight Companion.

Thousands of members of the public gathered inside the castle grounds to see the procession arrive at St George’s Chapel.

Former prime minister Tony Blair (centre) and Lord Patten (centre-right) attend the annual Order of the Garter Service (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Former prime minister Tony Blair (centre) and Lord Patten (centre-right) attend the annual Order of the Garter Service (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Members of the Order in attendance included former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major, as well as the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh, among others.

The Princess of Wales also attended and shared a smile with William as the procession moved past.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla arrived with Charles and could be seen clinging to her hat as the wind whipped up around her.

The Duke of York, who is a member of the Order, did not attend.

Meanwhile, two other members of the Order, Lord Shuttleworth and Lord Luce, were named in the order of service but were unable to attend.

After the service, a procession of four Ascot Landau coaches ferried away members of the royal family who waved to the crowds as they went past.

The King presided over the ceremony for the first time as monarch (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King presided over the ceremony for the first time as monarch (Victoria Jones/PA)

The ceremony was attended by 800 guests inside the chapel and 2,900 members of the public who had won ballot tickets to watch from outside.

Samantha Toomes, 53, from Ripon, North Yorkshire, said: “It’s the first time we’ve been here since the Queen passed away, and I did feel quite sad this morning.

“Last year we came hoping to see her.”

The married sales director and mother-of-four added: “We do pomp really well in this country.

“It’s just amazing to watch the ceremony take place – it’s part of our great tradition.

“To be part of that is very special.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales depart in a carriage (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales depart in a carriage (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The appointment of the Baroness Ashton of Upholland and the Lord Patten of Barnes was announced on St George’s Day (April 23), the patron saint of the Order.

Baroness Ashton served as parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Education and the Ministry of Justice between 1999 and 2007.

She also served as leader of the House of Lords and lord president of the Council as well as diplomatic roles including British European commissioner.

She was appointed a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to international diplomacy and is currently Chancellor of the Order.

A former Conservative MP, Lord Patten of Barnes served as governor of Hong Kong from 1992 to the handover to China in 1997.

He also served as environment secretary and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as Conservative Party chairman.

(left to right) The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Edinburgh watch as the King and Queen depart (Yui Mok/PA)
(left to right) The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Edinburgh watch as the King and Queen depart (Yui Mok/PA)

The Order of the Garter is the most senior order of chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.

The Order comprises 24 members, including the King and Queen, several members of the royal family and 18 knights or ladies.

The Royal website states: “Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.”

In addition to the 24 knights or ladies, overseas monarchs, known as supernumerary, or stranger knights, have also been appointed to the Order.

The King of Spain and The King of the Netherlands were both installed as members of the Order at the Garter Day Service in 2019.

Other members of the Order have included Marshal of the RAF, Lord Stirrup, and former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill.

