Bukayo Saka scores hat-trick as ruthless England put seven past North Macedonia

By Press Association
Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick for England (Tim Goode/PA)
Bukayo Saka scored a jaw-dropping first career hat-trick as rampant England roared to a 7-0 victory against North Macedonia in Monday’s memorable Euro 2024 qualifier.

Gareth Southgate’s side are all but assured of making it to Germany having reached the halfway point of qualification with four wins from their four Group C games.

Harry Kane struck twice in an Old Trafford annihilation that also saw Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips get in on the act, but ever-improving talent Saka was the star of the show with his tremendous treble.

The 21-year-old is at the heart of a catchy new chant about England going to Berlin and showed just why he is considered one of the world’s best young talents.

Saka slammed home from a tight angle after Kane’s opener – the sixth straight game he has scored in – and before Rashford’s goal at his home ground.

The young forward left the 70,708 in attendance stunned immediately after the break when scoring a sensational left-footed strike from a similarly impressive pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Saka soon completed the first hat-trick of his senior career with a cool finish that was complemented by substitute Phillips’ tap-in and a Kane spot-kick.

Monday court round-up — Dog neglect and attempted murder charge
