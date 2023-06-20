Manifesto for change in refugee policy to be launched at Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Manifesto for change in refugee policy to be launched at Westminster

By Press Association
Lord Roberts of Llandudno with Citizens of the World Choir (Aref Hussaini/PA)
Lord Roberts of Llandudno with Citizens of the World Choir (Aref Hussaini/PA)

A manifesto for change in the UK’s treatment of refugees will be launched at Westminster on Refugee Day, because the Government “is making a mockery of human dignity”, Lord Roberts of Llandudno said.

The Refugee Manifesto was drafted by cross-party organisation Humanitarians Together and is composed of 12 principles for change.

The manifesto calls for the UK to stop all dangerous Channel crossings, ensure that children brought to the UK while underage cannot be deported when they reach 18, and review the efficacy of the Home Office.

The launch event at the Houses of Parliament on June 20 will be spearheaded by ex-Chelsea and Charlton footballer turned charity campaigner Mickey Ambrose.

The manifesto is the brainchild of Lord Roberts of Llandudno, who told the PA news agency it was devised because “the present government, its policy, is making a mockery of human dignity”.

Lord Roberts said: “Imagine, when you’re a refugee, you’ve lost everything. You just want some sort of stable condition and we are closing the door.”

He wants to “build a UK with a smile on its face,” he said.

Citizens of the World Choir at the Queen’s Jubilee with the band Elbow (Citizens of the World Choir/PA)

The event will also be attended by representatives of the Citizens of the World Choir, who will share their perspectives as refugees.

The choir has around 60 members from over 30 countries and was founded in 2015 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis.

A female choir member in her 40s who arrived in the UK from West Africa told PA that a refugee manifesto was “needed”.

She said: “I think the Government needs to understand that the majority, or a great percentage, of people don’t choose to shift.

“Nobody will run if they have stability in their lives. People are running for a purpose.”

She was “really excited” to attend the launch of the manifesto in Westminster.

She said: “I probably couldn’t have been able to go without this wonderful group of people organising such an amazing journey for us to go there.

“I feel good when I raise my voice personally and being part of something like that really means a lot to me.”

The choir will be performing at Royal Borough of Greenwich’s Refugee Week.

The group are currently rehearsing for their first stand-alone concert at The Barbican’s Milton Court on July 16 and preparing to record their debut album.

