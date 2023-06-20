Seven-year-old boy born with one hand raising money for ‘robot arm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Seven-year-old boy born with one hand raising money for ‘robot arm’

By Press Association
Seven-year-old Louie Morgan-Kemp, who was born without a right hand, is fundraising for a ‘robot arm’. (Hannah Morgan/ PA)
Seven-year-old Louie Morgan-Kemp, who was born without a right hand, is fundraising for a ‘robot arm’. (Hannah Morgan/ PA)

A boy who was born without a right hand is fundraising for a “robot arm” to allow him to do things that other children can.

Seven-year-old Louie Morgan-Kemp said the prosthetic, called the Hero Arm and made by Open Bionics, “would make me have more confidence”.

The youngster, of Swavesey, Cambridgeshire, has been telling people he is getting a “robot arm”, his mother Hannah Morgan, 32, said.

Teaching assistant Ms Morgan said Louie has also told how good it would be to be able to pour his own drink without spilling it, and to carry objects in two hands and not have to balance items against his chest.

Seven-year-old Louie Morgan-Kemp, who was born without a right hand, is fundraising for a 'robot arm'. (Hannah Morgan/ PA)
Seven-year-old Louie Morgan-Kemp, who was born without a right hand, is fundraising for a ‘robot arm’ (Hannah Morgan/ PA)

His family is trying to raise £13,000 for the Hero Arm, and more than £1,500 of donations have been pledged to his GoFundMe page since it went live on Friday.

“He’s always been really resilient and he’s made most things work one-handed or he’s found his own way to do things, but he was meant to be right-handed,” said Ms Morgan.

“When he went to reach for things he went with his right hand which obviously he hasn’t got.

“We’ve tried loads of different prosthetics, NHS ones, charity-funded ones, they didn’t work for him.

Louie said the prosthetic, called the Hero Arm and made by Open Bionics, “would make me have more confidence”. (Hannah Morgan/ PA)
Louie said the prosthetic, called the Hero Arm and made by Open Bionics, ‘would make me have more confidence’ (Hannah Morgan/ PA)

“The NHS one was like a mannequin hand that didn’t do anything, and the charity ones were quite heavy for him.

“So he’s never really used one until he found this one that he went to see about a month ago.

“He was just amazed by it.”

Ms Morgan said she first inquired about a Hero Arm when Louie was two years old but was told they cannot give one to a child until they are seven.

Louie said that with the prosthetic he would be able to do things that other children can. (Hannah Morgan/ PA)
Louie said that with the prosthetic he would be able to do things that other children can (Hannah Morgan/ PA)

He went to see one at a roadshow last month and was “really excited” and “wants the Ironman sleeve”, she said.

“He said on the way home from the roadshow, he said I’ll be able to drink with two hands without spilling it,” said Ms Morgan.

“It’s just things like that.

“He said ‘I’ll be able to hold two things with two hands, and be able to do stuff that other children do’.

Louie, of Swavesey, Cambridgeshire, plays for a local football team and other players want to help with fundraising. (Hannah Morgan/ PA)
Louie, of Swavesey, Cambridgeshire, plays for a local football team and other players want to help with fundraising (Hannah Morgan/ PA)

“I suppose it’s stuff we don’t think about that we take for granted.”

Football fan Louie, who supports Ipswich and Tottenham, also plays for a local team and his father Scott Kemp is his coach.

Scientist Mr Kemp, 33, gave a speech about the fundraising at a football presentation day at the weekend and Ms Morgan said players on local teams are keen to help.

“One of the teams is suggesting they do a marathon between all the people on their team to try to raise money for him,” said Ms Morgan.

To donate, see: gofundme.com/f/lend-louie-a-hand-campaign

More from The Courier

The Breadalbane Community Campus.
Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy shut for third day over 'technical issue'
Timex strikes of 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Joys of learning about family ties to Timex in Dundee
Cartwright assaulted the woman in front of witnesses at Rex Park, Dunfermline. Image: Google.
More than four years in prison for Dunfermline domestic abuser
Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on 'difficult' Nicola Sturgeon arrest
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son plagued neighbours during dispute
Megan Cape. Image: Facebook.
St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash
Jim McLean waves to the fans after his last game in charge of Dundee United in 1993. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, Liverpool's Boot Room and the quest to replace Jim McLean
Eilish Cowan with dad Lawrence outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied
Fife dad urges government rethink over disabled children's funding
Students from Tayside Aviation have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after its collapse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Tayside Aviation students to receive 'pennies' back from tens of thousands invested
Mr Adams outside the fire-hit West Wemyss boat club.
'Like The Godfather': Dead deer left in doorway of Fife boat club night before…