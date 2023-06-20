Teaching a talented dog newt tricks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teaching a talented dog newt tricks

By Press Association
Wessex Water newt detection dog Newky (Wessex Water/PA)
Wessex Water newt detection dog Newky (Wessex Water/PA)

Freya the newt detection dog is protecting the precious amphibians from harm and habitat loss – and now she has an expert partner on paw patrol.

Springer spaniel Freya, owned and trained by Wessex Water ecologist Nikki Glover, first made headlines in 2018 when her skills were deployed to sniff out great crested newts before work started on water and sewerage schemes.

New research by Ms Glover has shown that Freya can detect newts from a distance of up to two metres away and 20cm below ground, while springer-cocker spaniel Newky has stepped up to join the team and is proving equally successful in trials.

Wessex Water newt detection dog Newky (Wessex Water/PA)
Wessex Water newt detection dog Newky (Wessex Water/PA)

As well as the conservation benefits, Freya and Newky are minimising costly delays to building projects by spotting the protected species much quicker than humans using traditional trapping methods.

Ms Glover said: “The dogs have massively reduced the amount of time and tools required to relocate newts – we haven’t used a pitfall trap on a Wessex Water scheme since 2021, so we’re saving on plastic and other materials as well.

“Natural England have accepted the dogs as a non-invasive method since I completed my research. Freya and Newky love what they do and they are reducing average construction times by a third.

“They have also saved countless newts from being killed or injured during works due to their ability to detect them above and below ground, as well as in obscured structures.”

Freya can also tell the species apart from other creatures, such as frogs and other newts.

When Freya or Newky locate a great crested newt, they signal by lying or sitting down.

Wessex Water ecologist Nikki Glover with Freya (Wessex Water/PA)
Wessex Water ecologist Nikki Glover with Freya (Wessex Water/PA)

The nocturnal creatures are often found seeking refuge in stone walls, log piles or cracks in the ground during the day.

Ms Glover has just started training a third dog named Obi after receiving his licence from Natural England.

She said: “Since utilising dogs to detect great crested newts in the wild, I have learnt an incredible amount about their terrestrial ecology which will hopefully shape habitat management practices and mitigation measures.”

More from The Courier

Dunnolly House is on the banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy. Image: Thorntons
Beautiful turreted mansion on banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy on sale for just…
The Breadalbane Community Campus.
Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy shut for third day over 'technical issue'
Timex strikes of 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Joys of learning about family ties to Timex in Dundee
Cartwright assaulted the woman in front of witnesses at Rex Park, Dunfermline. Image: Google.
More than four years in prison for Dunfermline domestic abuser
Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on 'difficult' Nicola Sturgeon arrest
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son plagued neighbours during dispute
Megan Cape. Image: Facebook.
St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash
Jim McLean waves to the fans after his last game in charge of Dundee United in 1993. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, Liverpool's Boot Room and the quest to replace Jim McLean
Eilish Cowan with dad Lawrence outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied
Fife dad urges government rethink over disabled children's funding
Mr Adams outside the fire-hit West Wemyss boat club.
'Like The Godfather': Dead deer left in doorway of Fife boat club night before…