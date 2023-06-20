2024 Paris Olympics HQ searched in corruption probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

2024 Paris Olympics HQ searched in corruption probe

By Press Association
French investigators are searching the headquarters of the 2024 Paris Olympics organisers in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office (Michel Euler/AP)
French investigators are searching the headquarters of the 2024 Paris Olympics organisers in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office (Michel Euler/AP)

French investigators are searching the headquarters of the 2024 Paris Olympics organisers in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office.

The Paris organising committee said in a statement that a search is under way at its offices in the Saint-Denis suburb of the French capital, and that “Paris 2024 is co-operating with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.”

It would not comment further.

OLY Paris 2024 Investigation
The headquarters of the Paris Olympic organisers in Saint-Denis is being searched as part of a probe into suspected corruption (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Paris becomes the third straight Summer Games organiser implicated in investigations led by anti-corruption authorities in the French capital.

Vote-buying allegations linked to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games previously removed several members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from that organisation.

An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the searches are linked to two investigations based on information provided by an anti-corruption agency.

One of the probes was opened in 2017 – the year Paris was chosen by the IOC as 2024 host – into suspected embezzlement of public funds and favouritism, and concerns about an unspecified contract agreed by the Paris organisers, the prosecutor’s office said.

The other was opened in 2022 following an audit by the French anti-corruption agency.

The prosecutor’s office said that case targets suspected conflict of interest and favouritism involving several contracts agreed by the organising committee and Solideo, the company in charge of Olympic facilities.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 2024.

Switzerland IOC
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone/AP)

The raids unfolded at the same time as the IOC executive board began a two-day meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, expecting to praise Paris organisers for their progress.

IOC president Thomas Bach told reporters early on Monday that the meeting “of course will be about Paris, where we have some good news after the visit of the co-ordination mission and after my visit to France, to President (Emmanuel) Macron, and also the organising committee.”

The IOC said it expects to release a statement on Tuesday about the raids in Paris ahead of a previously scheduled online news briefing once its meeting has closed for the day.

More from The Courier

Parking fines in Angus will rise this summer. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus parking fines rise to £100 within days
Dundee tops list of recorded crime in Scotland
A selfie of Miss Scotland, Lucy Sophia Thomson, wearing a tiara
Fife-based Miss Scotland faces police probe over 'disturbance and hate crime' at rugby event
Dunnolly House is on the banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy. Image: Thorntons
Beautiful turreted mansion on banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy on sale for just…
The Breadalbane Community Campus.
Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy shut for third day over 'technical issue'
Timex strikes of 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Joys of learning about family ties to Timex in Dundee
Cartwright assaulted the woman in front of witnesses at Rex Park, Dunfermline. Image: Google.
More than four years in prison for Dunfermline domestic abuser
Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on 'difficult' Nicola Sturgeon arrest
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son plagued neighbours during dispute
Megan Cape. Image: Facebook.
St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash