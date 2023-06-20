Cyclist’s 900-mile ‘midlife crisis’ ride raises thousands for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclist’s 900-mile ‘midlife crisis’ ride raises thousands for charity

By Press Association
Stuart Johnson completed an epic charity ride (Stuart Johnson/University of Bristol/PA)
A cyclist with a new hip has ridden 900 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End for charity.

The solo adventure saw father-of-three Stuart Johnson sleep by roadsides in little more than a sleeping bag as he completed the journey in six days, three hours and 30 minutes.

And that was despite needing to visit a physio in Wigan and a podiatrist in Taunton as severe Achilles tendon pain threatened to cut the adventure short.

Stuart Johnson's took six days to complete the ride (Stuart Johnson/University of Bristol/PA)
When not traversing the length of the UK, Mr Johnson is director of the University of Bristol’s careers service.

Mr Johnson joked the trip was precipitated by a “midlife crisis” as he neared his 50th birthday.

He opted to raise money for the mental health charity Mind, eventually raising an impressive £3,700 – although donations remain open.

Mr Johnson, who is 49 and had a hip replacement in 2018, said: “I can honestly say I enjoyed all of it, but the best bit was probably coming down into Kendal on Monday evening – fast riding and a beautiful sunset.

“Reaching Land’s End I was mostly just happy. Happy that I’d completed it, happy that I’d done it faster than I thought I could and happy to have raised such a healthy chunk of money for Mind.

“Everyone knows that mental health challenges have ramped up significantly in the last few years, and students have been particularly affected.

“Mind support people experiencing a mental health problem and campaign to improve services and raise awareness. What they do is critical.”

Mr Johnson had a hip replacement five years ago (Stuart Johnson/University of Bristol/PA)
Much of the training for the ride was done during his 30-mile round trip commute from his home in Churchill, north Somerset, to the university.

But little could have prepared him for multiple, consecutive 130-mile days in the saddle on a route that required him to climb 11,000m – more than the height of Everest.

Mr Johnson said: “Completing the ride has surprised me and given me confidence to try more things – what exactly I do next though I’m not entirely sure.

“It will be easier to decide when I’ve recovered from this one.”

The University of Bristol worker had to get his achilles strapped up midway through the charity ride (Stuart Johnson/University of Bristol/PA)
He is now resting in Cornwall on a family holiday.

His wife, Kathy Stuart, added: “The whole family is incredibly proud of Stuart for completing this mad adventure. It was great to meet him in Cornwall to celebrate.”

