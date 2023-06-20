Ukrainian refugees helped push German population up 1.3% last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ukrainian refugees helped push German population up 1.3% last year

By Press Association
Large numbers of refugees fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine fuelled a 1.3% rise in Germany’s population last year, new official figures show (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Large numbers of refugees fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine fuelled a 1.3% rise in Germany’s population last year, new official figures show (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Large numbers of refugees fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine fuelled a 1.3% rise in Germany’s population last year, new official figures show.

They helped push up the number of inhabitants in the European Union’s most populous country to more than 84.4 million.

Germany’s population expanded by 1.12 million in 2022, the Federal Statistical Office said, compared with an increase of just 0.1%, or 82,000 people, the previous year.

All of Germany’s 16 states saw their populations increase.

The largest proportional rises were in the country’s two biggest cities, Berlin and Hamburg, which both saw increases of 2.1%.

At the end of last year, Germany was home to 12.3 million people with only foreign citizenship, the statistics office said.

Of those, 1.34 million Turkish citizens – a substantial minority in the country for decades – made up the biggest single group.

There were also 1.05 million Ukrainians, an increase of 915,000 compared with 2021, and 883,000 Syrians, a rise of 48,000.

Overall, the number of foreign citizens living in Germany was up 1.4 million, while the number of German nationals declined by 309,000, largely because there were more deaths than births.

As a result, the proportion of the population without German citizenship rose from 13.1% to 14.6%.

More from The Courier

Parking fines in Angus will rise this summer. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus parking fines rise to £100 within days
Dundee tops list of recorded crime in Scotland
A selfie of Miss Scotland, Lucy Sophia Thomson, wearing a tiara
Fife-based Miss Scotland faces police probe over 'disturbance and hate crime' at rugby event
Dunnolly House is on the banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy. Image: Thorntons
Beautiful turreted mansion on banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy on sale for just…
The Breadalbane Community Campus.
Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy shut for third day over 'technical issue'
Timex strikes of 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Joys of learning about family ties to Timex in Dundee
Cartwright assaulted the woman in front of witnesses at Rex Park, Dunfermline. Image: Google.
More than four years in prison for Dunfermline domestic abuser
Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on 'difficult' Nicola Sturgeon arrest
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son plagued neighbours during dispute
Megan Cape. Image: Facebook.
St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash