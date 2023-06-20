Conservation work yields bumper broods for barn owl community in Co Antrim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Conservation work yields bumper broods for barn owl community in Co Antrim

By Press Association
A brood of Barn Owl chicks in Co Antrim ringed by conservationists. (Lough Neagh Barn Owl Group/PA)
A brood of Barn Owl chicks in Co Antrim ringed by conservationists. (Lough Neagh Barn Owl Group/PA)

Painstaking conversation work has yielded bumper broods of barn owls in Co Antrim.

Some 14 chicks have been discovered in nests by the Lough Neagh Barn Owl Group.

It comes after years of work by volunteers to help support the birds whose population has been under threat due to a loss of suitable habitat, extreme weather and the build up of toxins from poisoned prey.

Ciaran Walsh, from the group, said they have more than 70 nest boxes located across the countryside from Toome to the outskirts of Belfast and as far south as Moira.

The volunteers were able to access three boxes on Monday afternoon and place rings on the young birds to track their progress.

“We had three nests in total that we went round, the first nest had five chicks in it and we got to ring those, the second nest had five chicks in it and we got to ring those, and then the final nest had four chicks but they were all too young, too small to ring, but we’ll go back in a number of weeks time and ring those chicks too,” he told the PA news agency.

“We have another three nests but we can’t access those. They’re in chimneys of old farmhouses. We can’t get in but we know there are chicks there. Once they start to fledge, we’ll be able to count them but we’ll not get to ring those ones.”

Mr Walsh said the newest chicks can be traced back to a then record brood of five chicks found in the area in 2018.

It was then described as the largest barn owl brood recorded in Northern Ireland.

He said: “It’s pretty good, that all stems back to the very first nest with the five chicks, and those chicks moving out and finding mates and breeding, staying in the area and building up the local population.

“The first nest with the five chicks in it, were fathered by one of the original five from 2018.”

Mr Walsh said the numbers are good this year, but said conservation tends to have ups and downs.

He said recent good weather has seen mice and rats breed more which the chicks have been eating, helping them to grow to a strong weight.

“We knew it would come one day but it took its time,” he said.

“That’s the way conservation is, you get a couple of steps forward then you’ll have setbacks. It moves slowly but once it moves, it makes a big jump.

“They’re feeding well, one of the sites this morning we could see most of the prey were rats, and there has been a boom in young rats in that area and so the owl chicks are good and healthy as a result – the chicks were so healthy and heavy, his scales couldn’t weigh them – they’ve been eating well which is good as it sets them up well for the coming winter.”

The Lough Neagh barn owls have tended to stay within a 12km radius.

“We have put up loads of nest boxes, around 70 within a 12km radius, so hopefully they’ll go to those boxes and that’ll be next year’s growth,” he said.

He described keeping a check on all the nest boxes across the countryside as at times soul destroying.

He said: “But you do have to go and do it, we have boxes up at Toome, right out to the outskirts of Belfast and down to Moira so there is a lot of driving around, and most of the time they are just filled with jackdaws, not barn owls, so it is a bit soul destroying at times, but you know the good days will come like today.

“That makes it all worthwhile when you see the numbers starting to grow. If we hadn’t put the nest boxes up the birds wouldn’t be here. It’s a good feeling.”

In Northern Ireland, barn owls are protected by the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order. It is an offence to intentionally or recklessly damage, destroy or disturb the bird, the nest, the egg or the dependant young at any time.

More from The Courier

Parking fines in Angus will rise this summer. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus parking fines rise to £100 within days
Dundee tops list of recorded crime in Scotland
A selfie of Miss Scotland, Lucy Sophia Thomson, wearing a tiara
Fife-based Miss Scotland faces police probe over 'disturbance and hate crime' at rugby event
Dunnolly House is on the banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy. Image: Thorntons
Beautiful turreted mansion on banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy on sale for just…
The Breadalbane Community Campus.
Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy shut for third day over 'technical issue'
Timex strikes of 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Joys of learning about family ties to Timex in Dundee
Cartwright assaulted the woman in front of witnesses at Rex Park, Dunfermline. Image: Google.
More than four years in prison for Dunfermline domestic abuser
Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on 'difficult' Nicola Sturgeon arrest
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son plagued neighbours during dispute
Megan Cape. Image: Facebook.
St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash