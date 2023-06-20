Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

By Press Association
Channel 5 undated handout photo of Andrew Tate, one of the housemates in this year’s Summer Big Brother 2016.
Channel 5 undated handout photo of Andrew Tate, one of the housemates in this year’s Summer Big Brother 2016.

Social media personality Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, Romanian prosecutors said.

Tate and his brother Tristan, both dual UK-US nationals, and two Romanian nationals have been under house arrest for months during a police investigation.

According to a translation of the statement, the prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love”.

It said the defendants formed an organised crime group in early 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the UK, the US and other countries.

Romania Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate

The alleged victims were later taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania where they were intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control and forced into debt, the statement said.

It is said the defendants then forced them to take part in pornography which was later shared on social media.

One defendant raped an alleged victim twice in March 2022, according to the statement.

A number of campaign groups have claimed Tate’s views make him a danger to young men and boys who see his content online.

Tate, who has lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms.

The former kickboxer has previously denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking.

A file has been sent to a court in Bucharest, according to the prosecutors.

It is understood a trial will not begin immediately and a judge will have up to 60 days to assess the file.

