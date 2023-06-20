A closer look at England’s recent hat-tricks as Bukayo Saka celebrates his first

Bukayo Saka’s hat-trick against North Macedonia was the 12th this century by an England men’s player.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the other 11, scored by just six players.

Michael Owen (v Germany, September 2001)

Owen’s first international hat-trick came in the famous 5-1 World Cup qualifying win at the Olympic Stadium in Munich which has entered the annals of England folklore, benefitting from knockdowns from Nick Barmby and Emile Heskey before lashing a Steven Gerrard pass past Oliver Kahn.

Michael Owen (v Colombia, May 2005)

Owen scored his second – and final – England hat-trick in a friendly against Colombia (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Owen’s second and final treble came in the less-heralded surroundings of a 3-2 friendly win in Giants Stadium, New Jersey, at the end of a criticised post-season tour to the United States, going past Sir Tom Finney, Nat Lofthouse and Alan Shearer on the all-time scorers list.

Peter Crouch (v Jamaica, June 2006)

The day ‘The Robot’ entered football history as England ran riot with a 6-0 friendly win at Old Trafford before departing for the World Cup in Germany, with Crouch even being able to afford to miss a penalty before completing his hat-trick.

Theo Walcott (v Croatia, September 2008)

Walcott justified his selection ahead of David Beckham as Croatia were hammered 4-1 in Zagreb in a World Cup qualifier, becoming England’s youngest scorer of a hat-trick at the age of 19.

Jermain Defoe (v Bulgaria, September 2010)

Defoe became the first England player to score a hat-trick at the new Wembley Stadium in a 4-0 Euro 2012 qualifier, with all three goals coming courtesy of Wayne Rooney assists.

Harry Kane (v Panama, June 2018)

Harry Kane left with the match ball against Panama (Adam Davy/PA)

Kane joined Sir Geoff Hurst and Gary Lineker as the only England players to score World Cup hat-tricks as a 6-1 win advanced them into the knockout stages in Russia but it was hardly a classic of the genre, with two penalties followed by a fortunate deflection off his heel from Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s shot.

Raheem Sterling (v Czech Republic, March 2019)

A five-star display 🌟#OnThisDay in 2019, a hat-trick from @sterling7 helped the #ThreeLions to a big win against the Czech Republic! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pbbspIC0JS — England (@England) March 22, 2023

Sterling scored Wembley’s first England hat-trick in nine years in the 5-0 Euro 2020 qualifier, finishing off a 24-pass move for his opener before adding two in six second-half minutes – a shot on the turn and a 20-yard strike deflecting off Ondrej Celustka.

Harry Kane (v Bulgaria, September 2019)

Kane scored two penalties to complete his hat-trick against Bulgaria (Tim Goode/PA)

Kane’s second international hat-trick was very similar to his first in that it featured two penalties after Kane had opened his account with a smart finish on the turn.

Harry Kane (v Montenegro, November 2019)

A hat-trick against Montenegro moved Kane sixth on England’s all-time scorers list (Nick Potts/PA)

Just two months later England celebrated European Championship qualification with a 7-0 thrashing in which Kane moved sixth on the country’s all-time leading scorers list with 31 after a first-half hat-trick, which included two headers.

Harry Kane (v Albania, November 2021)

Kane registered another first-half treble in a 5-0 hammering which put England on the verge of reaching World Cup 2022, the highlight being a stunning scissor kick from Phil Foden’s corner.

Harry Kane (v San Marino, November 2021)

Kane scored four in 15 minutes against San Marino (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane became only the fourth England player to score hat-tricks in consecutive games with four goals in a 15-minute spell before half-time in a 10-0 thrashing to move level with Gary Lineker on 48 England goals.