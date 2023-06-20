Paranoid schizophrenic who killed elderly men continues compensation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Paranoid schizophrenic who killed elderly men continues compensation battle

By Press Association
Alexander Lewis-Ranwell was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Alexander Lewis-Ranwell was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

A paranoid schizophrenic who killed three elderly men but was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity is embroiled in the latest stage of a civil court compensation fight.

Former scaffolder Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, from Croyde, Devon, was cleared of murder after a trial at Exeter Crown Court in November 2019.

Jurors heard how he had battered Anthony Payne, 80, with a hammer, and bludgeoned 84-year-old twins Dick and Roger Carter with a shovel, in Exeter, Devon, in February 2019.

Lewis-Ranwell, who was 28 at the time of the Exeter Crown Court trial, has sued G4S Health Services (UK), Devon & Cornwall Police, Devon Partnership NHS Trust and Devon County Council alleging that all four were “negligent” in their treatment of him.

Broadmoor high security hospital
Broadmoor high security hospital, where  Lewis-Ranwell had been ordered to be detained (Andrew Matthews/PA)

G4S, the trust and the council asked a High Court judge to strike out “common law” claims made against them – but Mr Justice Garnham refused their applications.

Lawyers representing the three organisations on Tuesday challenged Mr Justice Garnham’s decision at a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

Appeal judges Dame Victoria Sharp, Lord Justice Underhill, and Lady Justice Andrews are scheduled to consider legal arguments over two days.

Mrs Justice May, the judge who oversaw Lewis-Ranwell’s trial at Exeter Crown Court, had made a hospital order.

She said Lewis-Ranwell would be cared for in hospital with a “restriction order” and would not be “allowed into the community” until “the agencies” were “absolutely content” that it was “safe for him to be released”.

Lawyers told appeal judges that Lewis-Ranwell had been ordered to be detained at Broadmoor Hospital, in Crowthorne Berkshire, under the terms of mental health legislation.

Barrister Andrew Warnock KC, who is leading the council’s legal team, told appeal judges that Lewis-Ranwell had brought proceedings “at common law” and under human rights legislation.

He said Lewis-Ranwell alleged that the four organisations were liable to compensate him for the “consequences of the killing” on the grounds that they had been “negligent in their treatment of him”.

Mr Warnock said G4S, the trust and the council had made applications to strike out the common law claims.

He told appeal judges, in a written argument, that the litigation raised an issue of “wider public importance” and added: “It raises an important question of whether those who have killed others but are not guilty by reason of insanity may sue mental health authorities for the consequences of the killings by reason of deficiencies in the care they received.”

