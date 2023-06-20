Grandmother admits manslaughter of five-year-old who was stabbed at his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grandmother admits manslaughter of five-year-old who was stabbed at his home

By Press Association
Five-year-old David-Mario Lazar was killed by his grandmother, who pleaded guilty to his manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility (West Midlands Police/PA)
Five-year-old David-Mario Lazar was killed by his grandmother, who pleaded guilty to his manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility (West Midlands Police/PA)

The grandmother of a five-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at his home has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Warwick Crown Court was told Romanian national Elena Anghel, who was suffering delusions linked to paranoid schizophrenia, killed David-Mario Lazar, known to family members as Mario, at their house in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, Coventry on January 25 last year.

The prosecution accepted the 51-year-old’s not guilty plea to a charge of murder and she is expected be sentenced by Mrs Justice Cockerill later on Tuesday.

Five-year-old Coventry death
A police cordon near the scene in January last year (Jacob King/PA)

The judge was told Anghel, who was accompanied in the dock by four health workers and an interpreter, has an extensive history of treatment in Romania for psychotic and depressive disorders dating back to at least 2009.

In a victim impact statement read into the court record by prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith, David-Mario’s mother said: “Mario was five years old when he died and he was killed by my mother.

“I still cannot believe this has happened. It is over a year ago now and nothing changes.”

The victim impact statement continued: “In our home Mario is everywhere. There are pictures and memories of him all over.

“He will never be forgotten.

“I never saw her (Anghel) do anything around my son that would alarm me. She loved him and he loved her.

“I would never have trusted her to care for Mario if she had shown any signs of illness.”

