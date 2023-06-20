Convalescing Pope holds talks with Cuba’s president at Vatican

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Convalescing Pope holds talks with Cuba’s president at Vatican

By Press Association
Pope Francis has held talks with Cuba’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, at the Vatican (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Pope Francis has held talks with Cuba’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, at the Vatican (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Pope Francis has held talks with Cuba’s president, in his first full week back at the Vatican following abdominal surgery.

A brief statement from the Holy See about the pontiff’s private meeting with Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday gave no details about what the two men discussed.

But it mentioned “the importance of the diplomatic relations between the Holy See, evoking among other things the historic visit of St John Paul II in 1998″, during a subsequent meeting with the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Vatican Pope Cuba
Swiss guards march before the arrival of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at The Vatican for a meeting with Pope Francis (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

The prelate and the Cuban leader also discussed the communist-led Caribbean nation’s “situation and the contribution that the Church offers, especially in the sphere of charity”, the statement said.

Cuba has been struggling through an economic crisis.

Francis visited Cuba in 2015, as part of the Vatican’s drive to encourage better international relations. That quest included John Paul II’s 1998 papal pilgrimage, the first-ever by a pontiff, to Cuba.

Cardinal Parolin and Mr Diaz-Canel also discussed “some international themes of reciprocal interest”, but the Vatican did not specify which ones.

“The importance of continuing the commitment to always favour the common good” was also stressed, the Holy See said.

Doctors have urged 86-year-old Francis to pace himself as he recovers from surgery on June 7 to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring from previous operations.

Heeding their advice, the Pope will not hold his traditional Wednesday morning audience with pilgrims and tourists in St Peter’s Square this week.

The weekly appointments in past summers have been suspended for the month of July, in deference to hot weather and to give the pontiff a bit of a break.

Vatican Pope Cuba Protest
Members of the Cuban community in Italy protest at President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s visit to the Vatican (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

At the far end of a boulevard that leads to St Peter’s Square, a handful of protesters demonstrated against Francis receiving the Cuban leader. They held placards demanding human rights be respected in Cuba and for the release of political prisoners there.

Earlier this year, a papal envoy to Cuba pressed Cuban authorities to release Cubans who had been jailed and grant amnesty to those sentenced for participating in protests on the island in 2021.

St John Paul II used his pilgrimage to Cuba to encourage the nation to open itself more fully to the world and for other nations to reciprocate.

The Vatican in general expresses scepticism regarding economic sanctions, such as those applied by US administrations against Cuba.

More from The Courier

Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife
General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged
How the new Dundee events hub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub
The Brechin Plot at DWH @ St Andrews
First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews
Kieron Achara at Kinross charity Seamab.
Scottish basketball star backs Kinross charity's £5.5m school revamp
Former Carnoustie dance teacher June Thomson has died.
June Thomson of Carnoustie: Former White Heather Club dancer dies