Germany presses China over Ukraine as leaders pledge to work together on climate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Germany presses China over Ukraine as leaders pledge to work together on climate

By Press Association
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin on Tuesday (Markus Schreiber/AP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin on Tuesday (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Germany pressed China to lean harder on Russia over its war in Ukraine on Tuesday, while leaders from both countries pledged to work together to combat climate change as two of the world’s biggest carbon dioxide emitters.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and about half of his Cabinet hosted a delegation led by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, making his first foreign trip since becoming China’s No 2 official in March, as the two nations held high-level government talks for the seventh time.

The meeting in Berlin came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, indicating an effort by Beijing to reach out to the West and improve frosty relations.

Germany China
Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Berlin is his first foreign trip since taking office in March (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Germany is keen to maintain good ties with China, its biggest trading partner, despite wariness over Beijing’s growing assertiveness and refusal to criticise the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Germany’s recently published national security strategy describes China as “a partner, competitor and systemic rival”.

Mr Scholz called on the Chinese delegation to do more to persuade Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

“I appealed again to the Chinese government to exert its influence even more strongly on Russia in this war,” he said, standing alongside Mr Li. “As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China carries a very special duty here.

“It is important that China continues not to deliver weapons to the aggressor, Russia.”

Mr Scholz added that he is “thankful” China continues to make clear there must be no threat to use nuclear weapons.

Mr Li did not respond directly or mention Ukraine in his statement, and the two leaders took no questions.

Germany China
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang agreed to set up a ‘climate and transformation dialogue’ (Kay Nietfeld/dpa/AP)

Germany and China agreed at Tuesday’s meeting to set up a “climate and transformation dialogue” to find ways to make industrial processes more climate-friendly and speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.

Mr Scholz pointed to extreme weather events such as droughts in China and floods in Germany to illustrate the importance of action.

“As major emitters of CO2, Germany and China bear particular responsibility in the fight against climate change,” he told reporters. “We will face this responsibility together.”

Mr Li said that “dealing with climate change should become an important field of co-operation for both sides”.

Germany China
Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Germany with full military honours (Michael Kappeler/dpa/AP)

The Chinese premier emphasised trade and economic issues in his comments.

“Deglobalisation is flaring up again and the global economy is lacking growth dynamics,” he said, according to an interpreter.

He added that “China places great value on the development of relations with Germany and Europe”.

After visiting the European Union’s biggest economy, Mr Li will travel to France – the second-biggest – where he will attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, which is being held at French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative.

Mr Scholz has said he wants to avoid over-reliance on Chinese trade and diversify Germany’s supply of key goods – an approach he calls “de-risking”.

He said he reassured Mr Li that “we have interest in an economic decoupling from China”.

That position was echoed last month by the Group of Seven leading industrial powers.

He noted that “access to the Chinese market and fair competition conditions for German and other foreign companies in China remain a challenge, on which we are pushing for concrete improvements”.

Germany China
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and about half of his Cabinet hosted a delegation led by Chinese Premier Li Qiang (Kay Nietfeld/dpa/AP)

As Mr Scholz and Mr Li met, German security officials warned of the continued danger posed by Chinese espionage.

A report by the BfV domestic intelligence agency, published on Tuesday, notes that China’s Ministry of State Security is actively trying to obtain information on areas of political, economic and scientific interest to Beijing, as well as on Chinese dissidents in Germany.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the country is also examining the potential risks from the use of telecommunications equipment made by Chinese company Huawei in Germany’s 5G networks.

“This inquiry will be completed in the summer and then we will provide an assessment,” she said, adding that this could result in Huawei equipment having to be removed.

More from The Courier

Dundee fans will give new signing Antonio Portales their full backing. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Antonio Portales will have backing of every Dundee fan as he chases…
Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years
Charlie Gilmour has moved from St Johnstone to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Smith missing from Leven Picture shows; Stuart Smith . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for man, 37, missing from Fife
Outside view of Kinaldy House.
Perthshire house for sale with separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land
Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife