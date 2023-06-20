Thunderstorm warnings issued as heavy rain and hail to hit parts of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thunderstorm warnings issued as heavy rain and hail to hit parts of UK

By Press Association
Sefton Park, Liverpool after rainfall – more rain is forecast for the North West on Friday and over the weekend (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sefton Park, Liverpool after rainfall – more rain is forecast for the North West on Friday and over the weekend (Peter Byrne/PA)

Parts of the UK are set to be hit by heavy rain as thunderstorm warnings have been issued.

Four yellow warnings are in place until Tuesday evening and the weather could affect driving and rail conditions, the Met Office said.

Temperatures are set to remain high, with the heat building until Friday when it could reach 30C over the weekend.

One thunderstorm warning covers south-west England until 6pm, another affects parts of eastern England and the Midlands until 6pm, and parts of Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland are covered by warnings until 8pm.

The east of England will be the area hit by the worst thunderstorm, with some parts seeing between 30 and 40mm of rain in an hour – about half a month’s worth – as well as lightning and hail, the forecaster added.

Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “We have a number of thunderstorm warnings out, with some unsettled weather in the middle of the week before things settle down towards the weekend.

“Tuesday will be an unsettled day with lively weather. Into the evening, showers will start to die down a little bit and it will become drier overnight.

“On Wednesday, showers will develop again, but it will be a step down in intensity and drier and brighter in the South East.

“On Thursday, there will be one or two showers, generally a drier and brighter day.

“Friday, lower pressure is starting to influence the weather in the North West, a band of rain will cover Northern Ireland, north-west England and west Scotland.

“Over the weekend, there will be a divide between the North West and South East. In the North West there will be more cloud and rain and the South East will be much drier and brighter.”

