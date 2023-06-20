More than one in 10 addresses used as holiday homes in some parts of country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

More than one in 10 addresses used as holiday homes in some parts of country

By Press Association
More than one in 10 addresses in some parts of England and Wales are used as holiday homes, including the area of Salcombe, Malborough & Thurlestone on the south coast of Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)
More than one in 10 addresses in some parts of England and Wales are used as holiday homes, including the area of Salcombe, Malborough & Thurlestone on the south coast of Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)

More than one in 10 addresses in some parts of England and Wales are used as holiday homes, new analysis shows.

The area of Salcombe, Malborough & Thurlestone on the south coast of Devon has the highest proportion, with 172 holiday homes for every 1,000 addresses.

Abersoch & Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula of Gwynedd in north Wales has the next highest proportion, at 153 per 1,000 homes.

The figures have been compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on the 2021 census.

They show that around 70,000 second addresses across England and Wales are used as holiday homes and are mainly concentrated in coastal areas, national parks and Areas of Outstanding National Beauty.

Cornwall had the highest number of holiday homes at the time of the census (6,080), followed Gwynedd (2,590), Dorset (2,490) and North Norfolk (2,195)

But South Hams in Devon was the local authority with the highest concentration of holiday homes, with 44 for every 1,000 addresses.

South Hams has a long coastline and includes the southern part of the Dartmoor National Park as well as the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It also contains Salcombe, Malborough & Thurlestone, with its chart-topping 172 holiday homes for every 1,000 properties.

SOCIAL HolidayHomes
(PA Graphics)

There are seven local areas in England and Wales where at least one in 10 residential properties are used as holiday homes.

Along with Salcombe, Malborough & Thurlestone in Devon, and Abersoch & Aberdaron in Gwynedd, they are Trebetherick & Whitecross (140 per 1,000) and Padstow & St Issey (121 per 1,000) in Cornwall; Brancaster, Burnham Market & Docking (130 per 1,000) and Hunstanton (104 per 1,000) in King’s Lynn & West Norfolk; and Wells & Blakeney (109 per 1,000) in North Norfolk.

The list excludes the Isles of Scilly, which has a very small resident population.

Census data on second addresses includes only people who said they spend at least 30 days a year at the property.

The total number of second addresses used as holiday homes, and people who use them, are likely to be higher, the ONS said.

New laws regulating the ownership of second homes were passed recently by both the UK and Welsh parliaments.

Since April 2023, second homeowners in England have to prove holiday lets are being rented out for a minimum of 70 days a year, and are available to rent for at least 140 days, in order to qualify for small business rates relief.

The Welsh Government recently increased its own letting requirements so properties must be rented out for at least 182 days a year, and available for at least 252 days.

It has also raised the maximum council tax premium that councils can apply to second homes to up to four times the standard rate.

The census shows that around 79 people per 1,000 local residents visited holiday homes in Gwynedd from another local authority, the highest proportion relative to population for any authority in England and Wales.

The Isle of Anglesey was the second most popular destination, with 63.3 people per 1,000 local residents coming to holiday homes in the area from elsewhere.

North Norfolk (60.0 people per 1,000 local residents), South Lakeland in Cumbria (58.4), the Isles of Scilly (58.3) and East Lindsey in Lincolnshire (54.4) were the next most popular.

More from The Courier

John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen
Paddleboard safety is top of the RNLI's agenda this summer.
VIDEO: Fife paddleboard rescue prompts RNLI summer safety campaign
Dundee fans will give new signing Antonio Portales their full backing. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Antonio Portales will have backing of every Dundee fan as he chases…
Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years
Charlie Gilmour has moved from St Johnstone to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Smith missing from Leven Picture shows; Stuart Smith . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for man, 37, missing from Fife
Outside view of Kinaldy House.
Perthshire house for sale with separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land
Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal