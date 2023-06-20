Jury in Christmas Eve pub shooting trial shown sub-machine gun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jury in Christmas Eve pub shooting trial shown sub-machine gun

By Press Association
A Skorpion sub-machine gun, similar to that used in the shooting which killed Elle Edwards, which was shown to the jury in the trial of Connor Chapman (Merseyside Police/PA)
A Skorpion sub-machine gun, similar to that used in the shooting which killed Elle Edwards, which was shown to the jury in the trial of Connor Chapman (Merseyside Police/PA)

A sub-machine gun capable of firing 15 rounds a second has been shown to jurors in the trial of a man accused of shooting a beautician outside a pub on Christmas Eve.

Elle Edwards, 26, died when a gunman fired 12 shots from a Skorpion machine pistol outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, just before midnight on December 24 last year.

Connor Chapman, 23, is accused of murdering Ms Edwards in the shooting, alleged to be the culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch and Beechwood estates, on either side of the M53 in Wirral.

Connor Chapman court case
Beautician Elle Edwards was killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve 2022 (Family handout/PA)

On Tuesday, forensic firearms scientist Andre de Villiers Horne showed Liverpool Crown Court a Skorpion pistol of the type used in the shooting.

Before demonstrating how the gun would be loaded and discharged, he told jurors he had checked it before coming into court and there was no ammunition inside.

The weapon was then passed around the members of the jury.

Mr Horne said the weapon has three modes – safe, semi-automatic or fully automatic.

He told the jury that on fully automatic mode it would fire a volley of shots until the trigger was depressed.

He said: “This particular gun has got a high firing rate of 14 to 15 rounds per second so if you pull the trigger and don’t let go very quickly, before you can sneeze you would have emptied the magazine.”

Mr Horne told the court he believed the gun was in semi-automatic, or single-shooting mode, when it was used on December 24.

Footage of the shooting was played in court and Mr Horne said he identified an initial volley of seven shots fired by the gunman, before a further two shots, a brief pause and then another three shots.

He said: “If the gun had been set to fully automatic fire, at a rate of 14 to 15 rounds per second, that would have been much faster than that.”

Mr Horne told the jury that, had the gun been set to fully automatic, the first seven shots would have been fired within half a second.

Elle Edwards death
Court artist sketch of Connor Chapman appearing at Liverpool Crown Court via video-link in January (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The court heard that a single particle of gunshot residue was found on the back of a red glove recovered at the home of Thomas Waring, 20, where Chapman is alleged to have gone after the shooting.

Footage played earlier in the trial appeared to show the gunman wearing red gloves during the incident.

Forensic scientist Dr Mandy Wood said the finding was of little significance because only one particle of residue was found.

Chapman denies the murder of Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also denies possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman to dispose of the car.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

More from The Courier

Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years
Charlie Gilmour has moved from St Johnstone to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Smith missing from Leven Picture shows; Stuart Smith . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for man, 37, missing from Fife
Outside view of Kinaldy House.
Perthshire house for sale with separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land
Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife
General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged