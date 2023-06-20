Finland swears in new government seen as its most right-wing in modern history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finland swears in new government seen as its most right-wing in modern history

By Press Association
National Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo has been elected as Finland’s new prime minister (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva/AP)
National Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo has been elected as Finland's new prime minister (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva/AP)

Finland has sworn in a new coalition government which is seen as the most right-wing in the Nordic country’s modern history.

The 19-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, leader of the conservative National Coalition Party, was approved by the Eduskunta legislature, after which President Sauli Niinisto appointed it.

Following lengthy talks over seven weeks, the NCP, which won the most seats in the April 2 general election, announced a deal last Friday with three other parties to form a governing coalition that includes the far-right Eurosceptic Finns Party, which follows a largely nationalist and anti-immigration agenda.

Finland Politics
Finland’s new Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo and Finance Minister Riikka Purra hold a press conference in Helsinki (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/AP)

The two junior partners in the coalition are the Christian Democrats and the Swedish People’s Party of Finland.

Due to the dominance of the two senior coalition partners, which are conservative and populist, Finnish media describe Mr Orpo’s government as “national conservative” in nature.

Political analysts say the new Cabinet is Finland’s most right-wing government since the Second World War.

Mr Orpo, a 53-year-old veteran politician, is a former finance and interior minister and has headed the NCP, Finland’s main conservative party, since 2016.

Other key NCP ministers include Elina Valtonen as Finland’s second female foreign minister and NCP vice chairman Antti Hakkanen as defence minister.

Finland Politics
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, centre, with some of his Cabinet members at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/AP)

Mr Hakkanen’s role is particularly significant since Finland became Nato’s 31st member in April and the country with a population of 5.5 million that neighbours Russia is in the process of integrating its military systems and infrastructure into the alliance.

The populist Finns Party, runner-up in the parliamentary election, has the important finance minister portfolio, held by party leader Riikka Purra, and the interior and justice minister posts.

Mr Orpo’s Cabinet is set to carry out major social policy and labour reforms and budget cuts over the next four years.

Among other things, it seeks to substantially decrease Finland’s government debt and is taking a hard stance on immigration, including tightening the requirements for residence permits and citizenship.

The four parties hold a majority of 108 seats in the 200-member Parliament.

