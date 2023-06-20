Peers urged to reject Northern Ireland legacy bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Peers urged to reject Northern Ireland legacy bill

By Press Association
The House of Lords, London (PA)
The House of Lords, London (PA)

Members of the House of Lords have been urged to reject the Government’s Bill aimed at addressing Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposes an effective offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who co-operate with a truth-recovery body.

It would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

While the Government introduced a number of amendments to the Bill earlier this month, the Stormont parties, Irish government and victims group remain opposed to it.

The Bill has also prompted concerns from the US Congress, the UN high commissioner on human rights, UN special rapporteurs, the Council of Europe commissioner on human rights and the committee of ministers.

Northern Ireland abortion laws
Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International (Brian Lawless/PA)

As the Bill and recent amendments enter report stage in the House of Lords on Wednesday, Amnesty International has urged peers to reject it.

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director, said the UK government should abandon the “deeply damaging Bill”.

“For a bill so widely condemned both at home and on the international stage, it is staggering that the Government are intent on inflicting it on victims and perpetuating their trauma,” she said.

“To add insult to injury, the UK Government’s trailed ‘game-changing’ amendments have only served to worsen the situation for victims.

“No number of amendments will save this Bill.

“Peers must continue to reject the Government’s path to impunity and injustice.

“Victims deserve better, their rights must be protected.”

Majella O’Hare shooting
Michael O’Hare, who has vowed to fight for justice for his sister Majella O’Hare who was shot dead by the Army in Co Armagh 44 years ago (Victoria Jones/PA)

Michael O’Hare, whose 12-year-old sister Majella O’Hare was shot dead by a British soldier in Co Armagh 45 years ago, said the Bill fails victims.

“When a crime is committed, usually the victim is prioritised, but it is clear the UK Government aren’t prioritising us,” he said.

“Their amendments change nothing: they are still protecting perpetrators who carried out serious acts of wrongdoing.

“We appreciate the strong opposition to date from peers to this bill – and it is vital that continues.

“At every stage, Government should be hearing that this disgraceful bill fails victims.

“Legacy processes should be victim-centred, instead we’re being shamefully let down.”

The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic said the UK Government had ignored warnings that the legislation would violate international obligations.

She said: “I have repeatedly warned that the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would undermine the human rights of victims, as well as truth seeking, reconciliation and justice efforts.

“Despite this, the UK Government has decided to go ahead with the Bill in a way that does not recognise Northern Ireland’s violent past or honour the suffering of victims.

“While the Government has recently published amendments, these leave the fundamental problems with the Bill intact, such as the conditional immunity scheme that would result in impunity for serious human rights violations, the unilateral shutting down of avenues to justice for victims, and questions about the ability of the Independent Commission for Information Recovery to deliver outcomes that would meet human rights standards.”

Stormont budget
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris (Liam McBurney/PA)

In a recent letter to US congress members, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris defended the Bill, stating that current mechanisms for dealing with legacy cases in Northern Ireland are providing outcomes to a “very small number of those affected”.

He said: “The UK Government’s Bill will establish an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Icrir) to conduct reviews into Troubles-related deaths and serious injuries, with the primary objective of providing information to families, victims and survivors who request it.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary added: “In support of its investigative processes, and to help facilitate the provision of information, the independent Commission will be able to offer immunity from prosecution to individuals who cooperate with the Icrir’s inquiries.

“To be absolutely clear, this is not a blanket amnesty for Troubles-related offences.”

More from The Courier

Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen
Paddleboard safety is top of the RNLI's agenda this summer.
VIDEO: Fife paddleboard rescue prompts RNLI summer safety campaign
Dundee fans will give new signing Antonio Portales their full backing. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Antonio Portales will have backing of every Dundee fan as he chases…
Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years
Charlie Gilmour has moved from St Johnstone to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Smith missing from Leven Picture shows; Stuart Smith . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for man, 37, missing from Fife
Outside view of Kinaldy House.
Perthshire house for sale with separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land
Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police