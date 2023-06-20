Man accused of murder in Clifton flat blaze said fires ‘helped with stress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Man accused of murder in Clifton flat blaze said fires ‘helped with stress’

By Press Association
Fatoumatta Hydara with her children Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three (Family Handout/PA)
Fatoumatta Hydara with her children Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three (Family Handout/PA)

A man accused of murdering a mother and two children by setting fire to their flat told a psychiatrist that setting fires had “always been cathartic” for him, a trial has heard.

Jamie Barrow said that fires had “always helped stress” and that he was “mesmerised” by them taking hold, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

The 31-year-old is on trial charged with three counts of murder after Fatoumatta Hydara, Fatimah Drammeh and Naeemah Drammeh died in the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on November 20 last year.

Barrow, also of Fairisle Close, has already admitted three counts of manslaughter but denies triple murder and a count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

In a psychiatric report read to the court on Tuesday by defence KC Christopher Henley, Barrow said: “Fire has always helped with stress. It has always been cathartic.

“When it goes up it’s always a sense of release.

“The more it goes, the more mesmerised I get.”

The trial has previously heard that Barrow poured petrol through the letterbox of Mrs Hydara’s first-floor property in the early hours of November 20 last year, before setting it alight and staying while the blaze took hold.

Mrs Hydara, 28, died two days after the incident, while Fatimah and Naeemah, aged three and one, both died from smoke inhalation during the fire.

Prosecutor Simon Ash KC previously told the jury of eight men and four women that Barrow had a “grievance” about rubbish building up in an alleyway, but that it was not accepted that Mrs Hydara was responsible for leaving the rubbish.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Ash said that Barrow had contacted Nottingham City Homes – the housing arm of the city council – on October 26 and November 12 last year, referring to the rubbish as a “health hazard”.

Jamie Barrow at a previous court hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Jamie Barrow at a previous court hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

But Mr Ash said neighbours claimed that other residents had left the items in the alleyway.

Giving evidence, Dr Vivek Furtado, an associate clinical professor of forensic psychiatry called as a prosecution witness, told the court that Barrow had Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD), which could cause him to self-harm and suffer low mood.

But he disagreed with the suggestion that Barrow would set fires to relieve stress, instead believing Barrow had an “interest” in them.

He said: “He has described having an interest in fires, not necessarily using them as a coping mechanism and they are two different things.

“He has an interest in fire and not necessarily starting fires to relieve stress, because it is not something he has done at every point to relieve stress.”

Mr Henley then said: “It does also perform that function on occasion.”

Dr Furtado replied: “I would disagree with that.”

“What he does mention is having a fantasy of setting fire to others in the context of violence,” he added.

The trial, which began on June 12, has been attended by several of the victims’ family members throughout.

In a previous statement, Aboubacarr Drammeh, the children’s father, said his wife was a “very faithful person”, who was “caring” and would help “whoever she could”.

Aboubacarr Drammeh with his wife and children (Family handout/Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Aboubacarr Drammeh with his wife and children (Family handout/Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

He also said of his children: “They were both really happy children. They loved spending time with their grandparents and got along really well as siblings.”

The trial continues.

