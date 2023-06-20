Belarus human rights activist jailed for work documenting police crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Belarus human rights activist jailed for work documenting police crackdown

By Press Association
Human rights activist Nasta Loika has been jailed (The Viasna Human Rights Centre/AP)
Human rights activist Nasta Loika has been jailed (The Viasna Human Rights Centre/AP)

A court in Belarus convicted a prominent human rights activist on Tuesday of “inciting social hatred” for her work documenting alleged police abuses against political opposition groups.

The Minsk city court sentenced Nasta Loika, 34 to seven years in prison.

She called the charges trumped up and said during her closed-door trial that police used an electroshock weapon on her during her arrest.

Loika, who has spent nine months in custody, also said that she was once kept in the prison yard for eight hours without warm clothes in freezing winter temperatures and became gravely ill.

She protested against her treatment to the United Nations, and the UN human rights watchdog demanded last week that Belarusian authorities ensure her access to independent medical care.

Belarus Lawyer Shortage
Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk in 2020 (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Loika’s prosecution came amid a relentless crackdown on dissent in Belarus, a Russian ally which President Alexander Lukashenko has led with an iron fist since 1994.

Viasna, a Belarusian human rights organisation, denounced Loika’s conviction and sentencing as a politically motivated punishment for her human rights activities and demanded her immediate release.

The organisation said the charges against Loika were based on a description of a police crackdown that was contained in a report she wrote.

Interpreting the law against inciting social hatred to apply in such a situation violated international legal standards, the human rights organisation said.

Viasna representative Pavel Sapelka said Loika “has passed through all the circles of hell like other Belarusian political prisoners”.

Belarus Lawyer Shortage
Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, struggles with police during a rally in Minsk (AP)

Belarus was swept by massive protests triggered by Mr Lukashenko’s August 2020 re-election in an presidential contest that was widely seen at home and in the West as fraudulent.

Authorities responded to demonstrations with a fierce crackdown that included more than 35,000 people arrested, thousands beaten by police while in custody and dozens of non-governmental organisations and independent media shut down.

Authorities have continued repressions against opposition activists, human rights defenders and journalists.

Viasna says Belarus now has 1,496 political prisoners.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who challenged Lukashenko in the 2020 election and was pressured to flee Belarus after the vote, was put on trial in absentia and given a 15-year sentence in March on charges of extremism, high treason and threatening state security.

Belarus’s supreme court rejected her appeal and upheld the verdict on Tuesday.

