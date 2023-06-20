Met Police boss: ‘over 500’ officers on restricted duties amid standards probes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met Police boss: ‘over 500’ officers on restricted duties amid standards probes

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said ‘it’s not as easy as it ought to be’ to rid the force of bad police officers (James Manning/PA)
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said ‘it’s not as easy as it ought to be’ to rid the force of bad police officers (James Manning/PA)

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said “well over 500” of his officers have been put on restricted duties and “several hundred” have been suspended following investigations into police standards.

Sir Mark Rowley also told The News Agents podcast that it should be easier to fire bad police officers.

He said it was was with a “heavy heart” that he chose not to describe the Met Police as institutionally racist after Baroness Louise Casey’s damning review into the force’s culture and standards.

The Casey Review, published in March, found the force to be institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic in the wake of a series of scandals, including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer and Pc David Carrick being unmasked as a serial rapist.

Asked how many Met officers are currently being investigated over sexual and domestic abuse claims, Sir Mark told the podcast’s co-host Emily Maitlis: “It’s many hundreds.

“I don’t have the number at the top of my head – but it’s many hundreds.”

On how many Met officers have been suspended as a result of these investigations, he added: “We have well over 500 who are restricted and several hundred who are suspended.

“So, I’ve said we need to get rid of hundreds of people.

“If you look back over the last few years, the Met has been sacking 50 people a year. So clearly, the answer is going to be a lot more than that.

“So, it’s going to be hundreds of people we need to remove from the organisation who are a serious challenge at the same time as creating a stronger, healthier, better trained organisation that’s more resistant to this in the future.”

He told The News Agents’ co-host Jon Sopel “it’s not as easy as it ought to be” to rid the force of bad police officers.

Sir Mark added: “So, something that most people would have no reason to know is that police officers aren’t under normal employment law in most respects.

“They’re under something called police regulations, in terms of how performance is managed, or how misconduct is investigated and dealt with, it is more bureaucratic, slower, more difficult than normal employment law.

“And so actually these issues are significant, and I’ve asked the Prime Minister and Home Secretary to look at this, and the Mayor has asked them to look at it as well.”

On the need to improve the reputation of the Met, Sir Mark said it is his “mission to deliver more trust, less crime and high standards”.

He added: “I would much rather be talking about the trust of the public and tackling crime with them full stop.

“The fact I have to talk about standards and the fact alongside saying, I’ve got tens of thousands of fantastic men and women, I’ve got hundreds who shouldn’t be here, that’s professionally annoying, but that’s what I came back (to the force) to do.

“Because we have to sort that out for our credibility.

“And the vast majority of my colleagues, they’re up for that, which is why when we look at things like the Casey Report it was them who told that picture that they want tackled.”

Responding to the findings of the Casey review at the time, Sir Mark said he accepted the diagnosis of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the Met, but would not use the term institutional because it has become politicised and is ambiguous.

Addressing Baroness Casey’s assessment that the force is institutionally racist, Sir Mark told the News Agents “it’s a contentious phrase with a long history”.

He added: “And some people feel very, very strongly that unless you say that word, you’re not serious, I know that.

“And it’s with a heavy heart, I chose not to use it.

“But when I know that for a big proportion of people, it means something entirely different, which isn’t what she [Casey] means.

“And that’s why I stood away from it, and I realise that’s contentious.”

