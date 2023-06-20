UK winner to be ‘richer than Harry Kane’ after EuroMillions success By Press Association June 20 2023, 10.04pm Share UK winner to be ‘richer than Harry Kane’ after EuroMillions success Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4494058/uk-winner-to-be-richer-than-harry-kane-after-euromillions-success/ Copy Link Champagne for a lottery winner (Liam McBurney/PA) A UK ticket-holder has won £55 million in the EuroMillions draw. Players have been urged to check their tickets to see if they won the £55 million prize in Tuesday’s draw. The winning numbers were 11, 17, 28, 32 and 35 with Lucky Stars 05, 06. The winner will be wealthier than footballer Harry Kane (£51 million), according to the Sunday Times Rich List. Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s life-changing £55m EuroMillions jackpot! “This is the second EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK so far this month, after another lucky ticket-holder won an incredible £111.7m in the draw on Friday June 2. “Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner”