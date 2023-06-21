UN chief warns it is ‘urgent we pay attention’ to Haiti crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UN chief warns it is ‘urgent we pay attention’ to Haiti crisis

By Press Association
A man collects water from a puddle in downtown in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A man collects water from a puddle in downtown in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Haiti’s humanitarian crisis has reached unprecedented levels amid reports of widespread hunger and gang violence, the executive directors of two UN agencies have warned.

Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme, said “Haiti is forgotten” and it is “urgent we pay attention”.

She said the number of Haitians facing emergency-level food insecurity is the second highest in the world per capita with nearly five million struggling to eat every day – more than 115,000 children under five are expected to struggle with malnutrition this year.

Haiti Floods
Workers clean up the Saint-Croix hospital after it was damaged by heavy rains and flooding at the start of June (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

More than five million people out of a population of more than 11 million need urgent humanitarian support, according to the UN agencies.

Unicef’s executive director Catherine Russell, who joined her colleague on a three-day visit which included a meeting with prime minister Ariel Henry, said: “Humanitarian needs are even greater today that after the devastating 2010 earthquake, but with far less resources to respond.”

The visit included a trip to the coastal city of Jeremie, which was hit by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that killed at least four people, and is struggling to recover from heavy floods earlier this month which killed more than 50 people.

Haiti’s problems have worsened since the July 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise, with gangs now estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince. The violence has led to a spike in starvation, with goods unable to move freely while people are forced to remain in their homes out of fear for their lives.

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hopes Melker Hallberg will sign a new contract.
Melker Hallberg: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean hopes midfielder will sign new contract
The crash happened on Napier Road in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services called after car flips onto roof in Glenrothes
extensive damage to the front and side of one of the four vehicles involved in the crash.
Police charge man, 35, after four-car crash in Kinglassie
Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023
Hill Road in Ballingry has been blacked after a car overturned. Image Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Road reopens after car overturned in Ballingry
Dundee swimmer Taylor Mackenzie with her gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin
Dundee swimmer wins gold after firm donated £2k to send teen to Special Olympics
Jordan Forster leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Former Dundee and Fife football star guilty of stalking and abuse
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
VIDEO: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon refuses to vouch for husband Peter Murrell in first…
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen