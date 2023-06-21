In Pictures: Sun rises on Summer Solstice across Britain By Press Association June 21 2023, 8.03am Share In Pictures: Sun rises on Summer Solstice across Britain Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4494289/in-pictures-sun-rises-on-summer-solstice-across-britain/ Copy Link People gather during sunrise as they take part in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire (Andrew Matthews/PA) People across the UK have gathered to celebrate this year’s Summer Solstice – the longest day and shortest night of the year. Members of the Happy Seal Yoga class in Scarborough marked the occasion by stretching out and going for a swim as the sun rose in the North Yorkshire resort’s Cayton Bay. (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) In Wiltshire, crowds converged on Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain before dawn. (Andrew Matthews/PA) (Andrew Matthews/PA) (Andrew Matthews/PA) (Andrew Matthews/PA) (Andrew Matthews/PA) (Andrew Matthews/PA) Others took a ride on the London Eye to get the best view of the sunrise. (James Manning/PA) (James Manning/PA) (James Manning/PA)