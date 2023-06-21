Woburn Safari Park celebrates birth of two Humboldt penguin chicks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woburn Safari Park celebrates birth of two Humboldt penguin chicks

By Press Association
Chicks Wasabi and Sprout will be dependent on their parents for food until they are around six months old (Woburn Safari Park/PA)
Woburn Safari Park is celebrating the birth of Wasabi and Sprout, two Humboldt penguin chicks.

The chicks were born to experienced parents Leaf and Salsa, who have raised a number of chicks at the safari park in Bedfordshire as part of a European breeding programme.

Keeper Lily has been carefully watching over the growing brood and said: “From the very beginning both chicks looked really happy and healthy and very vocal – you could hear them calling from the nest all day.

“They hatched at the beginning of April and were quite curious from the start.

“They were soon poking their heads out, and keeping a keen eye on what the keepers were up to when we’d stop by to feed their parents.

“They’re just starting to emerge from their burrows now, and will have their distinctive brown-ish grey colouration for the first year or so, so visitors should be able to tell them apart from the black and white adults.”

Chicks Wasabi and Sprout will be dependent on their parents for food until they are around six months old.

In the wild, Humboldt penguins reside in South America and nest on islands and rocky coasts.

Humboldt penguins are listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, meaning that breeding pairs such as Leaf and Salsa play an important part in maintaining a sustainable captive population of the penguins long term.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the population of Humboldt penguins stands at around 23,800 and is in decline.

