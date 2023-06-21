Residents near airports may be slightly more at risk from heart attacks – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Residents near airports may be slightly more at risk from heart attacks – study

By Press Association
Research suggests people living near airports may be slightly more susceptible to heart attacks (Steve Parsons/PA)
Research suggests people living near airports may be slightly more susceptible to heart attacks (Steve Parsons/PA)

People living near airports may be slightly more susceptible to heart attacks and related issues, a new study has indicated.

Research led by Imperial College London analysed hospital admissions for cardiovascular diseases among residents whose homes are under Heathrow Airport’s flight paths.

The analysis found “evidence of a small increase in risk” of being admitted to hospital for that reason among people who had experienced higher noise during the previous night, according to a paper published in online journal Environment International.

Men aged above 65 appeared to be particularly affected.

The paper stated that aircraft noise has been found to disrupt sleep and raise blood pressure and stress hormone levels, which are factors linked to heart problems.

The researchers concluded: “These findings provide potential evidence that aircraft noise in the late evening and night-time may be associated with increased risk of cardiovascular hospitalisations and deaths in the population living within the Heathrow Airport noise contour.

“This is consistent with a mechanism of action via disturbed sleep and has implications for developing respite measures for the communities situated near busy airports.

“Further research into these potential respite mechanisms and behavioural interventions, including runway rotation and noise insulation initiatives, is needed to understand how best to translate the findings from this study into action.”

Evidence of an association between aircraft noise and deaths due to cardiovascular diseases was limited, although this could be attributed to a small sample size.

The research was based on figures recorded between 2014 and 2018.

Aircraft noise has been a contentious issue during Heathrow’s long-running bid to gain permission to build a third runway.

Modern passenger planes are quieter than previous models but there are concerns that an increase in flights will cause more disturbance.

Heathrow, which supported Imperial College London in conducting the study, says reducing the impact of noise from flights is a vital part of its sustainability strategy.

Airport bosses also say they have reduced its noise footprint – the area where residents are exposed to aircraft noise – by 28% since 2006.

