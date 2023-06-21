Russian officials say three drones brought down outside Moscow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Russian officials say three drones brought down outside Moscow

By Press Association
A Ukrainian counter-offensive is under way (AP)
A Ukrainian counter-offensive is under way (AP)

Two drones have been brought down outside Moscow as they approached the warehouses of a local military unit, Russian officials have said.

It is thought the move is the latest attempt by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia during the early stages of Kyiv’s most recent counter-offensive.

The wreckage of a third drone was found about 12 miles away from the site of the crash, Russian media reported. No damage or casualties were reported.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed it was “an unsuccessful attempt at a terrorist attack” by “the Kyiv regime” on its facilities in the Moscow region, adding that all three drones were brought down by radio-electronic means.

Ukraine, which usually does not confirm attacks on Russian soil, made no immediate comment about the downed drones.

Previously, Ukrainian officials have emphasised the country’s right to strike any target in response to Russia’s invasion and war that started in February 2022.

In December, Moscow claimed it had shot down drones that targeted military air bases in the Saratov and Ryazan regions in western Russia.

Other drones have reportedly flown deep into Russia multiple times. Since February, when a UJ-22 crashed 60 miles from Moscow, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly approached the Russian capital.

Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian troops fire towards Russian positions in the Donetsk region (AP)

Last month, a drone attack jolted the Russian capital, though it caused only slight damage, in what appeared to be one of Kyiv’s deepest and most daring strikes into Russia. It was the second reported strike on Moscow that month after Russian authorities said two drones targeted the Kremlin.

At that time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow’s air defences “worked in a satisfactory way”, but added it was “clear what we need to do to plug the gaps” in the system.

Meanwhile, train traffic was disrupted on the Crimean Peninsula on Wednesday, according to its Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov.

Mr Aksyonov did not say what caused the disruption, but some Russian media outlets reported that the rail lines were blown up overnight in apparent sabotage operations.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considers illegal.

A coffin is carried
Servicemen carry the coffin of volunteer soldier Ivan Shulga, killed in a battle with the Russian troops near Bakhmut (AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his country aims to reclaim the peninsula in a counteroffensive that began in recent weeks.

In response to Ukraine’s military threat using advanced weapons supplied by Western allies, Russia has in recent weeks expended “significant effort” on assembling “elaborate” defensive lines on the approaches to Crimea, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

For the Kremlin, ensuring control of Crimea is “a top political priority,” the ministry said in a tweet Wednesday.

There is “intense fighting” in parts of southern Ukraine where Kyiv’s forces are testing Russian defences, it added.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Kirkcaldy home among the most views in Scotland in May Picture shows; Kirkcaldy home among the most views in Scotland in May . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by ESPC Date; Unknown
Kirkcaldy family home designed by renowned architect among most viewed last month
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0038723 G Jennings pics , heavy rain in Dundee city centre, friday 30th September.
Thunderstorms could hit Tayside and Fife today
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Grove Academy prom 2023 Picture shows; Grove Academy - Faith Buchan, Kirsty Brown, Api McEleavy and Elena Stuart with Paul Paton-Gormley.. Piperdam. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Grove Academy Class of 2023
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Rider trapped police officer against car with moped in Fife
Karen Dunbar will be bringing her tour to Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Chewin' the Fat star Karen Dunbar bringing tour to Tayside and Fife
The Audi RS4 has superb performance and practicality. Image: Audi.
Road Test: Audi RS4 Avant a thrilling supercar that's amazingly practical
Adam Wilson was ordered to stay away from his partners when he appeared at Lanark Sheriff Court.
Senior lecturer from Fife ordered to stay away from partners after abuse campaign
The MHS Writers group
Your questions about the new Monifieth High School answered by its pupils
Iain Syme used paedophile Jimmy Savile's name as a password for his abuse files.
Fife barman used 'Jimmy Savile' file to store sick abuse images
Sam Ronald was found guilty of sexual assault at The Loft in Perth.
Bank manager ‘looked smug’ after sex assault in Perth nightclub