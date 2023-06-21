Poland’s conservative leader Kaczynski rejoins government as deputy premier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Poland’s conservative leader Kaczynski rejoins government as deputy premier

By Press Association
Jaroslaw Kaczynski is the head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (AP(
Jaroslaw Kaczynski is the head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (AP(

Poland’s powerful conservative ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has rejoined the government as the only deputy prime minister in the cabinet – a move that gives him an enhanced position as the country heads toward a general election in the autumn.

To make way for Mr Kaczynski, four other deputy prime ministers resigned from their positions.

Mr Kaczynski’s party, the right-wing populist Law and Justice, appears to be losing some of its momentum with elections four months away.

Though it remains the country’s most popular party, opinion polls suggest some of its campaign pledges are failing to gain traction with voters. Meanwhile the main opposition party has been energised after organising a massive anti-government protest earlier this month.

President Andrzej Duda appointed Mr Kaczynski to the post of deputy prime minister in a ceremony at the presidential palace in Warsaw.

Mr Duda, an ally of Law and Justice, thanked Mr Kaczynski for his return to government.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski
The country faces an election later this year (AP)

Among those making way for Kaczynski are defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak and culture minister Piotr Glinski. They keep their portfolios as the heads of their ministries.

As the head of Law and Justice, which has governed Poland since 2015, Mr Kaczynski is the de facto leader of the country, shaping most of the government’s policies and appointments.

He has previously served as deputy prime minister with a focus on security issues but announced his resignation from that position exactly a year ago.

His return to the cabinet with a strengthened role comes as the party is facing a difficult election campaign. A date for the election has not been set, but it is expected to be held in October.

Recent opinion polls show that Law and Justice remains the most popular party in the country, but if elections were held now, it would not be expected to win enough votes to gain a majority in parliament.

Mr Kaczynski’s reappointment to the government comes just days after the party’s campaign chief resigned and was replaced by one of Mr Kaczynski’s closest allies, Joachim Brudzinski, a member of the European Parliament.

