Seven arrested in Pakistan over migrant ship disaster off Greece

By Press Association
Prime Minister Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding ongoing crackdown against human smugglers (Press Information Department via AP)
Prime Minister Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding ongoing crackdown against human smugglers (Press Information Department via AP)

Pakistani authorities have arrested seven alleged key figures in a human trafficking ring following last week’s sinking of an overcrowded smuggling vessel off Greece that left more than 500 migrants missing, including Pakistanis.

Police said the alleged ring was engaged in smuggling Pakistanis into Europe and that the arrests took place over the last two days, as part of a government crackdown on traffickers.

Thirty other suspects were arrested over the past few days in Pakistan and were being questioned for their role in facilitating smuggling activities.

Police continued raids across the country on Wednesday in an attempt to arrest all involved in the migrant ship disaster.

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies are also helping local police in tracking smugglers who went underground.

Each of those who tried to make the perilous journey to Europe – hoping for a better life – paid the smugglers between 5,000 to 8,000 dollars (£3,900 to £6,200), Pakistani authorities said.

The boat which capsized off the Greek coast while carrying as many as 750 people on June 14 is one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea.

Relatives of the missing
People offer their support to Raja Yousaf, right, whose son Raja Sajid is missing after a shipwreck off the Greek coast (AP)

Only 104 men – Egyptians, Pakistanis, Syrians and Palestinians – survived, and 82 bodies were recovered.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said efforts to dismantle trafficking rings would continue.

He said Pakistan would seek the help of Interpol and other nations in tracking and arresting traffickers in hopes of preventing more tragedies at sea.

It is not clear how many Pakistanis were on board the vessel and are still missing.

So far, 150 relatives of Pakistani believed to have been on the ship have given DNA samples for cross-referencing with the recovered bodies.

Following accounts accusing Greek authorities of not acting swiftly to rescue the migrants, anger and frustration prevailed among the relatives of the dead and missing Pakistanis.

Officials in Athens said passengers refused help and insisted on proceeding to Italy, adding that it would have been too dangerous to try and evacuate hundreds of unwilling people from an overcrowded ship.

In sworn testimonies over the weekend, seen by the AP, survivors described shocking conditions on the five-day journey.

Most of the passengers were denied food and water, and those who could not bribe the crew to get out of the hold were beaten if they tried to reach deck level.

Some Pakistani survivors also shared similar accounts with their families over the phone.

