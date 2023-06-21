Noises from search area of missing deep-sea vessel ‘a target for rescuers’

Underwater noises detected in the search area of a missing deep-sea vessel is a “target” and a “focus” for the rescue operation, the US Coast Guard has said.

The submersible, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

The US Coast Guard announced earlier on Wednesday that the Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises.

Rear Admiral John Mauger told CBS News: “This is an incredibly complex site there, you have to remember that it’s the wreck site of the Titanic, so there is a lot of metal and different objects in the water around the site.

“That’s why it’s so important that we’ve engaged experts from the navy that understand the science behind noise and can classify or give us better information about what the source of that noise may be.

“In the meantime, it’s something, it’s a target, it’s a focus for us to look at.

Hamish Harding is one of five people on board a missing submersible tourist vessel (Dirty Dozen Productions/PA)

“We’ve deployed the remote-operated vehicles and the surface vessel, the Canadian Coast Guard surface vessel, that has sonar capability in the vicinity of that to see if we can detect anything in the water in that area.”

The Titan has five people on board, including British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, and the 6.7m (22ft) long OceanGate Expeditions vessel may have less than 24 hours of oxygen left.

The others on board are Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly together with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.