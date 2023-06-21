Transport operators facing large fines over Croydon tram disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Transport operators facing large fines over Croydon tram disaster

By Press Association
Tributes left near the scene where Tram 2551 crashed, killing seven people, in Croydon, south London (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tributes left near the scene where Tram 2551 crashed, killing seven people, in Croydon, south London (Steve Parsons/PA)

Transport operators are facing large fines over the Croydon tram disaster in which seven passengers died and 21 more were seriously hurt.

Tram 2551 was going three times the speed limit when it derailed on a sharp corner on the approach to Sandilands stop with 69 people on board on the morning of November 9 2016.

On Monday, the driver Alfred Dorris, 49, was cleared of failing to take reasonable care of his passengers that day.

He had told jurors at the Old Bailey he had become disorientated and thought he was travelling in the opposite direction.

He blamed his confusion on a combination of external factors including poor lighting and signage on the approach through the Sandilands tunnel complex.

Jurors had been told that Transport for London (TfL) and Tram Operations Limited (TOL) had accepted health and safety failings relating to the catastrophic derailment.

The case against Mr Dorris, TfL and Croydon-based TOL was brought by the Office of Rail and Road.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Mr Justice Fraser said the two operators would be sentenced over three days – on July 24, 26, and 27.

Victims’ families and survivors were encouraged to submit personal statements that could be read on the first day of the sentencing hearings.

The senior judge said: “If they wish to read their victim personal statements themselves they are very welcome to do that, if not encouraged to do that.”

He also confirmed that he was minded to agree to a media request to televise his sentencing remarks – which would be the first time a case not brought by the Crown Prosecution Service has been filmed.

The people who died were Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, and Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, and Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, 35, both from Croydon.

During Mr Dorris’s trial, families of the victims had sat in court one of the Old Bailey or attended by video-link from Croydon.

