Indian PM showcases yoga and his country’s cultural diplomacy on the UN lawn

By Press Association
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives in New York (AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives in New York (AP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined diplomats and dignitaries for a morning yoga session at the United Nations in New York City as he kicked off the public portion of his US visit by flexing India’s cultural reach.

With yoga mats covering the UN headquarters’ spacious north lawn, Mr Modi stopped and bowed at a statue of the assassinated Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

Then, Mr Modi praised yoga as “truly universal” – an activity for all ages, and accessible to all faiths and cultures.

“When we do yoga, we feel physically fit, mentally calm and emotionally content. But it is not just about doing exercise on a mat,” Mr Modi said.

Elon Musk and Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi meets Elon Musk in New York City (YouTube via AP)

“Yoga is a way of life.”

Then the leader of the world’s most populous nation took his spot on a mat amid the throng, hands folded, as a yoga instructor led the opening chants.

The event honours the International Day of Yoga, which Mr Modi persuaded the UN to designate in 2014 as an annual observance.

Mr Modi arrived in New York for a trip that will offer plenty of time to discuss global tensions. But starting out by highlighting an ancient pursuit of inner tranquillity is a savvy and symbolic choice for a premier who has made yoga a personal practice and a diplomatic tool.

The Hindu nationalist casts himself as an ascetic who adheres to his religion’s strictures on vegetarianism and yoga.

He has posted social media videos over the years of himself practicing yoga poses (to say nothing of providing live visuals of him meditating in a Himalayan mountain cave after national elections in 2019).

Mr Modi last visited the UN during the 2021 General Assembly, where he said that “all kinds of questions have been raised about the UN” and its effectiveness on matters including climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism.

He also made a point of staking out his country’s place in the international community, noting that “every sixth person in the world is Indian”.

In the years since his speech, India has surpassed China to claim the world’s largest population, at 1.425 billion.

Narendra Modi
Mr Modi greets supporters in New York City (AP)

India has long sought a permanent seat on the Security Council, the UN’s most powerful organ. India has been elected to a two-year seat several times, most recently for 2021-22.

Mr Modi plans to head to Washington later on Wednesday for a three-day visit that includes an Oval Office meeting with US President Joe Biden, an address to a joint meeting of US congress, a White House state dinner and more.

The plans also include a state department lunch hosted by US vice president Kamala Harris, whose mother was born in India, and by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The visit comes as both countries are interested in strengthening ties.

