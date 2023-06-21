Oil well ruling ‘could have significant repercussions’, Supreme Court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil well ruling ‘could have significant repercussions’, Supreme Court told

By Press Association
Supreme Court justices began considering arguments in the case on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)

An environmental campaign group says a Supreme Court ruling on a fight over an oil well could have “significant repercussions” for new fossil fuel projects.

Friends of the Earth says campaigner Sarah Finch’s battle with Surrey County Council is “critically important”.

Ms Finch, 59, objects to the extension of oil drilling near Gatwick and has raised concerns about the impact of greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental campaigner Sarah Finch outside the UK Supreme Court in London (Brian Farmer/PA)

She has challenged Surrey council’s decision to allow a well about six miles from where she used to live in Redhill, Surrey, to be retained and expanded by Horse Hill Developments.

Friends of the Earth is backing Ms Finch, who brought the challenge on behalf of the Weald Action Group.

Five Supreme Court justices, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Leggatt, Lady Rose, and Lord Richards, began considering arguments at a Supreme Court hearing in London on Wednesday.

The hearing is due to end on Thursday and justices are expected to publish a ruling later in the year.

Ms Finch has already lost fights in lower courts – a High Court judge ruled against her, and three Court of Appeal judges dismissed an appeal by a two-to-one majority.

Ms Finch, who now lives in Exeter, Devon, says council bosses had failed to assess “the indirect greenhouse gas impacts” and did not take into account environmental protection objectives.

Council bosses, who gave Horse Hill Developments permission to extend drilling at Horse Hill, dispute Ms Finch’s claim.

Lawyers representing the council say Ms Finch’s approach to the interpretation of environmental impact requirements is “misguided”.

Justices were told that an “environmental impact assessment” had considered the “impacts” of “direct” releases of greenhouse gases but did not assess the impacts of “downstream” emissions.

They were told that the issue was whether “downstream greenhouse gas emissions” were “indirect effects”.

Barristers representing Ms Finch told justices that her case was “simple”.

Marc Willers KC and Estelle Dehon KC said the appeal concerned the “climate impact of fossil fuel development” and turned on the “correct interpretation” of the 2017 Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017.

They said planning permission could only lawfully be granted in respect of developments which encompassed “certain extractive industry” developments, if an environment impact assessment had been carried out.

“The appellant’s case is simple,” they said.

“On the plain language of the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations, the likely significant effects on climate of the ‘combustion of material obtained from a development whose sole purpose is to obtain that material for combustion’ are, as a matter of law, ‘indirect effects’.”

Ms Finch has also taken legal action against the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove (Lucy North/PA)

A barrister representing Surrey council said the case was “essentially an issue of law”.

“This is not a climate change case,” Harriet Townsend said.

“It turns on the interpretation of what are ordinary words in their particular legislative context.”

She said justices should dismiss the appeal.

Ms Finch has also taken legal action against Horse Hill Developments and the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove.

Barrister Richard Moules, representing Mr Gove, told justices they were not being asked to make “findings about the science of climate change”.

He said the issue was whether the downstream greenhouse gas emissions, resulting from the eventual combustion of the refined end products produced from the oil originating from the development, were “indirect effects of the development” which had to be assessed.

Friends of the Earth said the case might have implications for a planned coal mine on the outskirts of Whitehaven, Cumbria.

“This is a critically important legal challenge that could have significant repercussions for new fossil fuel projects, including the proposed new coal mine in Cumbria,” Friends of the Earth lawyer Katie de Kauwe said.

“Sarah Finch’s legal challenge could ensure that the full climate impacts of new fossil fuel developments have to be taken into account in the environmental impact assessment when planning applications are considered.

“We’re in a climate crisis and it’s absurd that this is not happening already.”

