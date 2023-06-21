Viking artefact unearthed by metal detectorist to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Viking artefact unearthed by metal detectorist to be sold at auction

By Press Association
Jason Jones plans to share the money from the sale with the landowner, and to use his share to support his family (Jason Jones/PA)
Jason Jones plans to share the money from the sale with the landowner, and to use his share to support his family (Jason Jones/PA)

A metal detectorist has unearthed a Viking artefact that was used to craft decorative motifs for military helmets.

Jason Jones, 44, of Norwich, made the find while searching a field near Watton in Norfolk in January this year, having previously found two medieval silver coins there.

The construction industry worker, who was with his wife Lisa, said he had forgotten to charge his main detector and was using his backup machine.

“I returned to the area where the coins were found and got a loud signal, and at a depth of just two inches found an unusual bronze object,” he said.

“Lisa came over and was speechless when she saw it.

“Neither of us had any idea what it could be, but that evening after posting a picture on Facebook we realised it was Viking in date and notified the local archaeologist to have it recorded.”

The bronze artefact
The bronze artefact, called a die, would have been used to create decorative motifs to be applied to a military helmet (Jason Jones/PA)

The bronze artefact, called a die, would have been used to create decorative motifs to be applied to a military helmet, according to Nigel Mills, specialist (coins and artefacts) at Noonans auctioneers, where it is to be sold.

“The die is used to replicate the design into a thin sheet of metal which is pressed into the die and then has the intricate design formed,” he said.

“This is called repousse and creates a lightweight decorative motif which can be applied to a military helmet.

“In this case it is likely to be the cheek guards or the nose guard.

“The helmet would be iron, and the decorative repousse plaque would be either copper or silver or gold, depending on the status of the recipient, and then applied to the helmet.

“You can see this decoration on important helmets like the Sutton Hoo helmet.

Detectorist Jason Jones
Detectorist Jason Jones found the Viking artefact while searching a field near Watton in Norfolk (Jason Jones/PA)

“It was identified as Viking on Facebook from the style which is typically Viking.

“The precise identification came later when the museum at Norwich examined it.”

He said that the die is of pressblech type, 14cm long, and tapers from 3.2cm to 2.6cm wide, weighing 186 grams.

The design is on one side in high relief.

“This is an intricate 11th century Urnes-style ornamentation possibly representing the world tree Yggdrasil with the monstrous serpent Nidhogg intertwining within its roots,” said Mr Mills.

“At the bottom is a fleur-de-lys which appears to form the tail of the serpent.

The die is 14cm long
The die is 14cm long (Noonans/PA)

“The die would have been used to make a stamped foil of thin metal which would display the pressed-out image.

“From its find spot, the date and design it is possible that the die was used on a Viking iron helmet to make ornamentation to the cheek guards.”

It was in 1066 at Stamford Bridge in York that Harold II defeated the Viking invasion of King Hardrada of Norway, before being defeated by William of Normandy just three weeks later.

The die is to be offered for sale at Noonans Mayfair in London on July 18, with a guide price of £16,000 to £24,000.

Mr Jones said he bought a metal detector for his son Rio’s 15th birthday four years ago, and within a few weeks the whole family, including his two daughters Ela and Lia, were detecting every weekend.

He plans to share the money from the sale with the landowner, and to use his share to support his family.

More from The Courier

Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
Jason Jones plans to share the money from the sale with the landowner, and to use his share to support his family (Jason Jones/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…
Val McDermid became a Doctor of Letters at Oxford University
'Me! From a cooncil hoose!': Val McDermid 'gobsmacked' to receive Oxford University honorary degree
Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee firm behind Minecraft success wins Nintendo deal for new game
Greig is accused of killing driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward, who died a…
Travellers' caravans in South Inch, Perth.
Travellers park more than 130 caravans on Perth's South Inch without council permission
The wreckage of the bus destroyed by the fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'Explosions' heard as bus fire shuts Broughty Ferry road
James McPake with latest signing Sam Fisher. Image: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher explains Dundee exit and the 'massive factor' behind Dunfermline return