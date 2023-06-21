16 injured as explosion in Paris sparks fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

16 injured as explosion in Paris sparks fire

By Press Association
Smoke rises around buildings in Paris following reports of an explosion (Christophe Ena/AP)
Smoke rises around buildings in Paris following reports of an explosion (Christophe Ena/AP)

At least 16 people have been injured after an explosion at a building in Paris’ Left Bank, police said.

The blast ignited a fire that sent smoke soaring over monuments in the French capital and prompted the evacuation of surrounding buildings.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside, police added.

Smoke billows from a building in Paris
Smoke billows from a building in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

The explosion happened near the historic Val de Grace military hospital.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told reporters there were 16 people injured, including seven in an “emergency condition”.

The authorities did not specify whether the injured were in a life-threatening condition.

The fire was contained but not extinguished, Mr Nunez said.

A soldier secures the area as firefighters tackle a blaze in Paris
A soldier secures the area as firefighters tackle a blaze in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Florence Berthout, mayor of the district, said “the explosion was extremely violent”, describing pieces of glass still falling from buildings.

A police official described several injuries, some of them critical, but did not provide an exact figure as emergency workers continued their search.

The smell of smoke lingered in the air while the grey plume visibly lessened as firefighters battled the blaze.

The neighbourhood was cordoned off and scores of emergency workers, police and soldiers filled the area.

Police officers and rescue workers work at the scene in Paris
Police officers and rescue workers work at the scene (Christophe Ena/AP)

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was caused by a gas explosion.

Achille, a student, said he was in a building about 100 metres from the explosion.

“I was sitting on the windowsill, and we moved two meters away from the window, carried by a small blast (from the explosion) and huge fear,” he told BFM television.

“We came down (from the building) and saw the flames. The police gave us great support and we evacuated quickly.”

More from The Courier

Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
Smoke rises around buildings in Paris following reports of an explosion (Christophe Ena/AP)
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…
Val McDermid became a Doctor of Letters at Oxford University
'Me! From a cooncil hoose!': Val McDermid 'gobsmacked' to receive Oxford University honorary degree
Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee firm behind Minecraft success wins Nintendo deal for new game
Greig is accused of killing driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward, who died a…
Travellers' caravans in South Inch, Perth.
Travellers park more than 130 caravans on Perth's South Inch without council permission
The wreckage of the bus destroyed by the fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'Explosions' heard as bus fire shuts Broughty Ferry road
James McPake with latest signing Sam Fisher. Image: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher explains Dundee exit and the 'massive factor' behind Dunfermline return