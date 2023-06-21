Coast Guard searching for Titan ‘where noises have been heard’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Coast Guard searching for Titan ‘where noises have been heard’

By Press Association
Submersible Titan is still missing and experts fear oxygen will run out on Thursday morning (OceanGate Expeditions/PA).

Experts are searching for a missing submersible in the area where noises have been heard beneath the surface, the US Coast Guard confirmed.

Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters in Boston on Wednesday the cause of the noises in the North Atlantic was still unconfirmed but insisted the efforts to find the five missing people aboard the Titan was still “a rescue mission”.

The vessel lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

The 6.7m (22ft)-long OceanGate Expeditions vessel, which has British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding on board, may have less than 20 hours of oxygen left.

Also in the undersea craft are UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Speaking at a press conference in Boston, Capt Frederick said the size of the area being investigated was “roughly two times the size” of US state Connecticut. The state is around 5,000 square miles.

He added: “The good news is we are searching in the area where the noises were detected.”

On Titan’s dwindling oxygen levels, he said: “Oxygen is just one piece of data. There are lots of pieces of data that we need to study. But (oxygen) is not the only thing that’s important.”

The vessel reportedly had a 96-hour oxygen supply in case of emergencies.

Depth of Titanic
(PA Graphics)

Asked if they were still treating the passengers as alive, he added: “This is a search and rescue mission, no doubt about it”.

The US Coast Guard announced earlier on Wednesday that Canadian P-3 aircraft had detected underwater noises.

The noises were detected on Tuesday and then again on Wednesday, Capt Frederick said, but he told the press conference searchers “don’t know what they are”.

He said: “Yesterday a Canadian P3 detected underwater noises in the search area.

“As a result ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Although the ROV searches have wielded negative results, they continue.

“The surface search is now approximately two times the size of Connecticut, and the sub-surface search is up to 2.5 miles deep, exponentially expanding the size of the search area.

“With the respect to the noises specifically, we don’t know what they are, to be frank with you, they’re P3 detected noises, that’s why they’re up there, that’s why they’re doing what they’re doing, that’s why they put sonar buoys in the water.”

He said “we’re searching in the area where the noises were detected, and we’ll continue to do so”, adding that additional “ROVs will be there in the morning” to help.

Titanic tourist vessel missing
OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessel Titan, which has been missing since Sunday with five people aboard (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)

Carl Hartsfield, from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, told reporters that the the noises are being analysed by “the best people in the world”.

He added: “The ocean is a very complex place, obviously human sounds, nature sounds, and it’s very difficult to discern what the sources of those noises are at times, but I can tell you that this team has multiple sensors that are in the area, they’re sending data back expeditiously to the best people in the world to analyse that data and they’re feeding the results of the analysis back to the unified team and they’re making decisions.

“There have been multiple reports of noises and every one of those noises is being analysed, tracked, looked for patterns and reported upon.”

Mr Hartsfield added that the noises have been described as “banging noises”.

In a statement on their website, deep water specialists Magellan said they were contacted by OceanGate on Monday and “immediately” offered knowledge of the site and expertise in operating at depth.

The company added that it has been working with UK and US agencies to move its specialist equipment and support crew to St John’s, Newfoundland, following instructions to mobilise from OceanGate.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) also said the UK-based Nato Submarine Rescue System (NSRS) team is available to offer expertise and guidance to the search operation.

But reports indicate the the depths involved in the search “greatly exceed” that which the NSRS can safely operate.

