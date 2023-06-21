OceanGate runs extremely safe operation, mothership spokesman says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
OceanGate runs extremely safe operation, mothership spokesman says

By Press Association
The Titan launched from the Polar Prince (Dirty Dozen Productions/PA)
The Titan launched from the Polar Prince (Dirty Dozen Productions/PA)

A spokesman for the mothership which launched the missing submersible has defended OceanGate, saying it runs an “extremely safe operation”.

Questions were raised about the safety of the vessel, called Titan and run by OceanGate, during a press conference in Canada on Wednesday.

Five people are on board the submersible, which went missing on Sunday off the coast of Canada during a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic, and there is thought to be less than 20 hours of oxygen left.

Sean Leet, co-founder and chairman of Horizon Maritime Services, which owns the Polar Prince mothership from which Titan launched, said: “OceanGate runs an extremely safe operation.

Titan submersible
Titan went missing on Sunday off the coast of Canada (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)

“Our full focus right now is getting that submersible located and getting those people brought back safely.”

He added: “We’re in constant contact with the crew of the Polar Prince.

“Our emergency procedures kicked in immediately.

“Our emergency room is staffed 24/7 with a group of extremely capable people and there’s live communication with the vessel at all times.

“We’ve got 17 people on board the ship.”

The vessel lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck.

Mr Leet praised how quickly specialist marine craft have been scrambled to help in the search for the missing vessel.

He said: “I’ve been in the marine industry since a very young age and I’ve never seen equipment of that nature move that quickly.

“The response from the US Coast Guard, the US military, the folks at the airport, the people here – various companies were involved in the mobilisation, it was done flawlessly.”

Mr Leet added: “The marine industry in this region is no stranger to responding to difficult incidents, we work together to ensure every possible effort is put into bringing people home.

“The people on board Titan and their families are our focus, we care deeply about their wellbeing, all of us here in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the United States and around the world are unified in this work.”

He added: “It has been a very difficult few days for the crew and families of those on board the Titan and the Polar Prince.

“The Polar Prince captain and crew have been steadfast in providing support during this very difficult time.”

Mr Leet also said they are “very aware of the time sensitivity around this mission”.

And he said some of the equipment at the site of the search for the missing Titan vessel is “certainly capable of reaching those depths” where Titan is presumed to be.

