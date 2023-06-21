Day of reflection event hears message of hope from sister of Disappeared victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Day of reflection event hears message of hope from sister of Disappeared victim

By Press Association
Dympna Kerr, whose brother Columba McVeigh remains missing after being murdered and secretly buried by the IRA, speaks about hope at a gathering at Wave Trauma Centre in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)
Dympna Kerr, whose brother Columba McVeigh remains missing after being murdered and secretly buried by the IRA, speaks about hope at a gathering at Wave Trauma Centre in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)

A day of reflection event for family and friends of those killed in Northern Ireland’s Troubles has heard a message of hope.

Operation Kenova chief Jon Boutcher and scores of people who lost loved ones attended the gathering at the Wave Trauma Centre on the longest day of the year.

Mr Boutcher, a former chief constable of Bedfordshire Police, has been working with a team of detectives for seven years investigating a series of Troubles crimes, including 200 murders as well as incidents of torture and kidnap.

Columba McVeigh search
Members of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains search Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan for Columba McVeigh (PA)

During an event which included music from Wave’s Towards Inclusion choir, Dympna Kerr whose brother Columba McVeigh, a teenager from Co Tyrone, was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1975, spoke about hope.

She was speaking after a visit to Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan where the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) is continuing the search for her brother.

“For a long time all I could do was think about Columba, pray for him privately, now I can speak his name very loudly and am proud to say his name. His name is Columba McVeigh and I have words,” she said.

“I’m going to keep his name alive, and out there and fresh, and it’s going to be at the forefront of as many people’s minds as I can get it into. All we want is for Columba’s remains to be found, to bring them to our home in Donaghmore, take them into that church and then take them up to that cemetery and put him in the grave beside our mum and dad. I want Columba home.”

Columba McVeigh search
Columba McVeigh (Family handout/PA)

She added: “If you only carry one thing throughout your entire life, let it be hope. Let it be hope that better things are ahead, let it be hope that we can get through even the toughest of times.

“If you don’t have hope, you have nothing.

“Columba disappeared 47 years, seven months and 20 days ago, and I still have hope. I went to the site yesterday (Tuesday), it’s dismal but the team are up there, and they’re wonderful people. I still have hope that they are going to find him there.

“It’s the hope that motivates me to still campaign and lobby, and every chance I get I will take it.

“Hope is what unites us in this place. Columba’s name will never be dead as long as I have hope.”

Michael McConville, the son of Jean McConville who was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1972 and whose remains were not found and recovered until 2003, spoke about his journey to forgiveness.

He described the 50-day search for her remains as very hard, with every day getting harder as they slowly covered the beach, but that he decided he had to forgive her killers.

“It was the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life, but not forgiving these people was ruining my life, it was turning me into a person that I wasn’t,” he said.

“After I forgave them, my life just turned right round. People ask me why I forgave them, I didn’t forgive these people for them, I forgave them for me. I wasn’t in a good place at the time and I wanted to leave that place.

“Forgiving people is not for everybody, but it was good for me.”

The event also heard from Gerry Armstrong, whose brother Paul was murdered in 1974, who read from his forthcoming book A Young Life Stolen, and Linda Molloy, whose 18-year-old son John was murdered in a sectarian attack in 1996, read from a collection of her poetry.

Dr Sandra Peake, CEO of Wave, said Ms Kerr spoke about hope in particularly poignant personal circumstances while the UK Government through its legacy Bill is “intent on removing hope from countless other victims”.

“Hope that one day, however slim the chances are, that someone will be held to account for their loved one’s murder,” she said.

“Hope that they will get the kind of information that Operation Kenova is providing but which the Government wants to limit by their own test of ‘reasonableness’.

“Hope that there would be recognition that what happened to their loved one mattered while the Government is telling them that it is no longer of any interest to the state.

“And the Government says it is doing this to victims and survivors in the name of ‘reconciliation’.

“Shame on them.”

More from The Courier

Police called to North Lindsay Street in Dundee. Image: Ross Gardiner / DC Thomson
Man, 44, found dead on Dundee city centre street
Graduating in Law are Eve Ritchie, 21, Katie Anderson, 22, Rachel Dorward, 22, Rachel Menzies, 22, and Kennedy Storrie, 21. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what transfers he wants and has no budget concerns.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what he wants in the transfer market and…
Left: Ewan Otoo signs for Dunfermline. Right: Otoo celebrates winning League One with the Pars.
'I didn't want last season to end!' - Ewan Otoo opens up on reasons…
Seth Patrick has re-joined Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Brechin City re-sign Zimbabwe under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on two-year deal
The boys 100 metres at the George Duncan Arena in Perth Grammar School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports…
Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
Dympna Kerr, whose brother Columba McVeigh remains missing after being murdered and secretly buried by the IRA, speaks about hope at a gathering at Wave Trauma Centre in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…