Human rights must be key consideration in selecting World Cup 2030 host – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Human rights must be key consideration in selecting World Cup 2030 host – survey

By Press Association
Human rights must be a key consideration in awarding future World Cups, according to the majority of respondents in a new YouGov poll (Adam Davy/PA)
Human rights must be a key consideration in awarding future World Cups, according to the majority of respondents in a new YouGov poll (Adam Davy/PA)

Human rights must be a key consideration in selecting the hosts of the 2030 World Cup, according to a new survey.

Fifty-three per cent of the 17,477 people from 15 countries who took part in a YouGov poll commissioned by Amnesty International said human rights considerations were vital in choosing the host of the World Cup and other major sporting events, rising to 60 per cent among UK respondents.

Saudi Arabia has been linked with a joint bid alongside Greece and Egypt to host the 2030 or 2034 World Cup, while the Middle East state has already been selected to host the Club World Cup in December.

Russia was awarded World Cup hosting rights for 2018 by FIFA in 2010
Russia was awarded World Cup hosting rights for 2018 by FIFA in 2010 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Representatives of more than 200 national associations will vote on who should host the 2030 finals at a FIFA Congress next year.

FIFA made human rights criteria part of the bidding process for the 2026 finals, which were awarded to the United States, Canada and Mexico, following the decision by the governing body’s now-defunct executive committee to award the 2018 and 2022 finals to Russia and Qatar respectively back in 2010.

However, organisations such as Amnesty and Kick It Out remain concerned that not enough importance is being attached to human rights in future decision-making processes.

The poll showed that, after safety and security (57 per cent), human rights was the most commonly-chosen consideration for determining tournament hosts.

This was the top consideration in seven of the countries surveyed and highest in Switzerland (68 per cent), where FIFA is based.

An Amnesty International logo
Organisations such as Amnesty and Kick It Out are concerned that not enough importance is being attached to human rights in future decision-making processes (Amnesty International handout/PA)

More than four times as many people chose human rights as a key factor over “commercial revenues for sports bodies” – just 13 per cent.

Amnesty’s head of economic and social justice Steve Cockburn said: “It is clear that the public wants human rights to be a high priority so that the World Cup is a celebration of the game they love and never provides a platform for exploitation, repression or discrimination.

“FIFA must rigorously apply the highest human rights standards in evaluating all bids to host its flagship tournament, demand clear human rights action plans and reject any bid that fails to credibly show how serious human rights risks would be prevented, independently monitored and remedied if abuses occur.”

Andrea Florence, the director of the Sports and Rights Alliance, added: “Since 2017, FIFA has made important progress in recognising its human rights responsibilities. But human rights assessments and considerations have not been applied systematically when awarding FIFA tournaments.

“To demonstrate they are serious about their own policies and statutes, it is critical that FIFA puts human rights front and centre when choosing the host for the 2030 men’s World Cup.”

FIFA has been approached for comment.

More from The Courier

Police called to North Lindsay Street in Dundee. Image: Ross Gardiner / DC Thomson
Man, 44, found dead on Dundee city centre street
Graduating in Law are Eve Ritchie, 21, Katie Anderson, 22, Rachel Dorward, 22, Rachel Menzies, 22, and Kennedy Storrie, 21. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what transfers he wants and has no budget concerns.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what he wants in the transfer market and…
Left: Ewan Otoo signs for Dunfermline. Right: Otoo celebrates winning League One with the Pars.
'I didn't want last season to end!' - Ewan Otoo opens up on reasons…
Seth Patrick has re-joined Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Brechin City re-sign Zimbabwe under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on two-year deal
The boys 100 metres at the George Duncan Arena in Perth Grammar School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as hundreds of Perth and Kinross youngsters take part in County Sports…
Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
Human rights must be a key consideration in awarding future World Cups, according to the majority of respondents in a new YouGov poll (Adam Davy/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…