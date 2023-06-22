‘Poo transplant’ clinical trial hope for liver disease patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

‘Poo transplant’ clinical trial hope for liver disease patients

By Press Association
About 300 people with liver disease will be taking part in the trial (Jeff Moore/PA)
About 300 people with liver disease will be taking part in the trial (Jeff Moore/PA)

A clinical trial to test the effectiveness of a “poo transplant” for people with advanced liver disease is being launched in the UK.

The Promise trial will investigate whether consuming freeze-dried stool – or “crapsules” – can improve the gut health of patients with cirrhosis, a condition where the liver is scarred and permanently damaged.

Research suggests patients with liver damage have higher levels of “bad” bacteria in the gut compared with healthy individuals.

This makes them highly susceptible to infections which can be hard to treat with antibiotics, according to the scientists involved in the clinical trial.

Liver disease is the third biggest cause of premature death in working age people, with about 40 deaths each day, according to the British Liver Trust, who are collaborators in the trial.

Dr Lindsey Edwards, from King’s College London, which is leading the clinical trial, said: “Infections, especially resistant infections, are a death sentence to liver patients.

“Patients with chronic liver disease are often prescribed antibiotics, however, they are at high risk of multidrug-resistant infections.

“This is contributing to the global health crisis of antimicrobial resistance.

“There is an urgent and unmet need to tackle infection and antimicrobial resistance in chronic liver disease.

“If we can boost liver patients’ own immunity to reduce infections by modifying the microbiome, we can reduce the need for the prescription of antibiotics.”

About 300 people with liver disease will be taking part in the trial funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research UK (NIHR).

They will test whether stool from healthy people, which are freeze-dried into capsules that can be ingested, reduces the likelihood of getting an infection.

A previous trial by the research team, which involved 32 people, has shown faecal microbiota transplant (FMT) to be safe and feasible.

Patients will be recruited from up to 16 sites across the UK, including hospitals in London, Wales, Gateshead, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Derby, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dundee, Bristol, Plymouth and Portsmouth.

They will be randomly allocated to receive either freeze-dried stool capsules or a dummy tablet every three months for two years.

Professor Debbie Shawcross, from King’s College London, chief investigator in the trial, said: “The ‘crapsules’, which have none of the taste or smell as the name suggests, may offer new hope for patients with cirrhosis who are out of treatment options.”

Pamela Healy, chief executive of the British Liver Trust, said: “This exciting new research also has wider implications – potentially in the future it could tackle antimicrobial resistance.

“Finding new, effective ways to treat resistant bacteria is one of the most important challenges in global medicine and this could provide a solution that could save healthcare systems across the world millions of pounds.”

