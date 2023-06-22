Man pleads not guilty to murdering delivery driver hit with his own van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man pleads not guilty to murdering delivery driver hit with his own van

By Press Association
Mark Lang was allegedly hit by his own stolen van and died in hospital more than two weeks later (South Wales Police/PA)
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a delivery driver who was allegedly hit with his own van.

Christopher Elgifari, 31, appeared before Merthyr Crown Court accused of killing Mark Lang.

The 54-year-old, of Cyncoed, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on April 15, more than two weeks after suffering serious injuries in North Road, Cardiff.

He had been delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in the Cathays area of the city on March 28 and is said to have been hit by his white van, which was allegedly stolen, at 12.49pm.

At a hearing on Thursday morning, Elgifari, of Cwrt y Esgydd, Aberdare, denied one count of murder against Mr Lang. He also denied robbing Mr Lang’s van on March 28.

Crown prosecutor David Elias KC said a trial date had been set for September 25 and would last an estimated four weeks.

Christopher Rees KC, defending, said his client had been fully advised and shown the evidence against him before pleading.

Recorder of Cardiff Tracey Lloyd-Clarke remanded Elgifari in custody until his trial.

Members of Mr Lang’s family and a number of police officers attended the hearing.

In a tribute released in April, Mr Lang’s partner said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling.

“I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

“Mark was a good man with a lot of love to give.

“He will be sorely missed.”

