Moscow court upholds ruling to keep US journalist in detention until late August

A court in Moscow has upheld an earlier ruling to keep Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on espionage charges, in detention until late August, rejecting the journalist’s appeal.

US citizen Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip.

A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until August 30.

Defence lawyers challenged the decision, but the Moscow City Court rejected the appeal on Thursday.

Evan Gershkovich at the Moscow City Court (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Gershkovich and his employer have denied he spied in Russia.

The US government has declared him to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.