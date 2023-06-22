Water thrown onto slow marching Just Stop Oil protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Water thrown onto slow marching Just Stop Oil protesters

By Press Association
Water appeared to be thrown from a balcony onto Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters slow marching on a London road (Aaron Chown/PA)

Water appeared to be thrown from a balcony onto Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters slow marching on a London road.

Footage captured six JSO demonstrators clad in orange Hi-Vis vests walking slowly up Rochester Road, Camden, north London, on Thursday morning.

They held signs that said “For my family”, “New Oil = Murder” and “I won’t die quietly”.

Lengthy beeping could be heard from vehicles stuck behind the slow marchers.

Protesters were sprayed with water, which was thrown on them from above.

Footage panned to a man shouting and swearing at the marchers from his balcony.

The campaign group said: “At around 8am, 24 Just Stop Oil supporters, in four groups, began marching on key roads in Camden, Battersea, Wandsworth and Borough.

“At 8:10 a frustrated resident threw a bucket of water over a ‘mini-march’ of six people on Rochester Road in Camden.”

Ru Kenyon, a teacher from London who was marching on Thursday, said: “I hate causing disruption, but my conscience says I have to put myself in harm’s way by marching in the street, in the same way those demanding change have done for hundreds of years.”

Paul Bleach, a gardener and fulltime carer from Portsmouth, who was also on the streets on Thursday, said: “We are marching in the road because sadly all other forms of dissent are ignored.”

