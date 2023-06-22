Man jailed for murder of victim who was dumped in wheelie bin in lake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man jailed for murder of victim who was dumped in wheelie bin in lake

By Press Association
Pat McCormick was murdered in 2019 (PSNI/PA)
Pat McCormick was murdered in 2019 (PSNI/PA)

A man who battered a love rival and left him to die before disposing of his body in a wheelie bin dumped in a lake has been told he must serve at least 16 years in prison before he can be considered for release.

David Gill, 30, of no fixed abode has been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for the murder of father-of-four Pat McCormick, 55, in Co Down in 2019.

Mr McCormick was lured to a flat in Comber on the evening of May 30 2019, where he believed he was going to meet Gill’s fiancee Lesley Ann Dodds, who he had had a brief relationship with.

Mr McCormick had received messages from Dodds’ Facebook, saying she had left Gill and asking him to come to her flat.

Instead, when Mr McCormick arrived, only Gill was at the flat.

Judge Mr Justice Scoffield said Mr McCormick had been the victim of a “brutal and sustained assault”.

Mr McCormick’s body was discovered six weeks later in a lake in Co Down secured in a bin with straps and weighed down with concrete blocks.

A post-mortem examination showed he had suffered multiple rib fractures.

Belfast courts stock
The sentencing took place at Laganside Courts in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Dodds, 25, from Queen Victoria Gardens in Belfast, was sentenced to five and a half years after admitting manslaughter, with half to be served in custody.

The judge said he had no doubt she had played her part in luring Mr McCormick to the flat.

Three other men who had admitted withholding information in relation to Mr McCormick’s killing, were sentenced.

William Gill, 43, from Terrace View in Waringstown, Andrew Leslie, 24, from Mourne Crescent in Moneyrea and Jonathon Richard Leslie Montgomery, 24, from Castle Espie Road in Comber, were all given suspended sentences.

PSNI Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “Pat was a father of four children. He was a husband, a son, a brother and an uncle.

“Those weeks of waiting, wondering and hoping were a torturous and prolonged nightmare for a loving family.

“Of course, their sadness doesn’t end today. It’s over four years on now and their heartache understandably remains.”

Ms Rea continued: “David Gill and Lesley Ann Dodds had initially denied any involvement in Pat’s disappearance and murder.

“The reality is that both played a part in luring Pat to the home of Lesley Ann Dodds.

“However, instead of meeting Ms Dodds as expected, David Gill was lying in wait to carry out this brutal attack.

“Today, thanks to our dedicated team and working in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, the defendants have been held accountable for their actions. Actions that were planned, cowardly and irreversible.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with Pat’s family and loved ones.”

More from The Courier

Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…
Humza Yousaf refuses to confirm if SNP rebel Fergus Ewing will be kicked out…
Cameron Richmond appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager broke man’s teeth in mass brawl at Perthshire bowling club
Kevin Holt has been linked with a move to Dundee United from Partick Thistle.
Kevin Holt: Dundee United could bring in ex-Dundee and Partick Thistle defender as next…
Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle with manager James McPake.
James McPake without two Dunfermline stars for St Pauli but new signings set to…
General view of Pie Bob's bakery in Arbroath
Arbroath bakery praised for 'safe place' policy amid concerns over crime
Christopher Maxwell has been jailed.
Woman 'thought she would die' as Fife domestic abuser compressed her neck
The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Image: SSE Renewables.
Final turbine installed at giant Seagreen wind farm off Angus coast
Big Weekend Dundee posters at Glastonbury Festival
Fans baffled as Dundee Big Weekend hoardings appear at Glastonbury
Peter Grant
Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant to quit at next Westminster election