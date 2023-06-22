Tribute to ‘vibrant and promising’ teenager who drowned after jumping off pier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tribute to ‘vibrant and promising’ teenager who drowned after jumping off pier

By Press Association
David Ejimofor, 15, who drowned in the sea (South Wales Police/Family/PA)
David Ejimofor, 15, who drowned in the sea (South Wales Police/Family/PA)

The family of a teenager who drowned in the sea at a beach in South Wales have said he was “a vibrant and promising” young boy whose bright future was cut short.

David Ejimofor, 15, died after getting into trouble in the water off Aberavon Beach, Port Talbot on Monday evening.

His family have said he jumped off the pier with friends in high tide in what is said to be a local end-of-school-year tradition, and have called for better safeguarding to be put in place at the beach.

An operation to rescue David was sparked after the Coastguard was alerted to an incident shortly after 6pm.

David was found and rushed to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, but attempts to save him failed.

In a tribute, David’s family said he was “a vibrant and promising young boy” and a beloved “son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend”.

They also described him as “well behaved and God-fearing” with an “unwavering passion for sports and health”.

“He was always striving to be the best version of himself. He has an infectious smile, caring nature, and boundless enthusiasm. He touched the lives of many.”

“This heart-breaking incident has left us devastated,” they added.

“As described by locals, ‘he is a ray of sunshine to all of us’.

“David’s dreams of a bright future were cut short, but his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.”

Police Stock
The family is supporting the police investigation (Joe Giddens/PA)

The family said they were supporting the police investigation and wanted to use David’s life as a “beacon for change”.

In a petition to Neath Port Talbot Council set up by the family to improve the safeguarding at the beach, the family said: “Our dear David was encouraged by friends to join them in jumping off the pier.

“He had his life ahead of him. He was athletic and very talented in many ways.

“As described by locals, this is a ‘yearly coming of age ceremony’ practiced after GCSEs and A-levels that the entire community is aware of.

“A terrible, preventable tragedy indeed.

“If everyone including schools are aware of this practice, surely we would expect the council to have better safeguarding measures in place especially at this time of year.

“David Ejimofor was not the first to suffer such a fate at the hands of this pier.

“We do not want David to be another statistic.

“We want his name to serve as an end of this unfortunate trail.

“It is for this reason that we seek change and reform by improving safeguarding measures at Aberavon Beach.”

They have called for the installation of physical barriers along the pier, better lighting, secured lifebuoys, a ladder from the water onto the pier, more signage warning of the dangers of jumping in, improved public education and awareness, increased presence of local authorities, and video surveillance cameras as well as improved lifeguard presence.

The petition added: “If a lifeguard was present at the time, those several minutes of David’s life wasted to try and find one could have been saved.

“By implementing these measures, countless lives will be saved and David’s life can be used as a cannon for change. The only way to protect our children is to prevent this ever happening again.”

Earlier this week, St Joseph’s Catholic School and Sixth Form Centre said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of David’s death.

Local Labour MP Stephen Kinnock said it was a “huge tragedy”.

Minister Jeremy Miles was questioned in the Senedd on Wednesday about what action the Welsh Government was taking to improve water safety.

Mr Miles said the Welsh Government was in the process of “implementing recommendations” of the Mark Allen’s law.

Mark Allen died in 2018 after jumping into a reservoir aged 18. His family believe he could have been saved if a throw-line had been available near the water.

More from The Courier

Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…
Humza Yousaf refuses to confirm if SNP rebel Fergus Ewing will be kicked out…
Cameron Richmond appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager broke man’s teeth in mass brawl at Perthshire bowling club
Kevin Holt has been linked with a move to Dundee United from Partick Thistle.
Kevin Holt: Dundee United could bring in ex-Dundee and Partick Thistle defender as next…
Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle with manager James McPake.
James McPake without two Dunfermline stars for St Pauli but new signings set to…
General view of Pie Bob's bakery in Arbroath
Arbroath bakery praised for 'safe place' policy amid concerns over crime
Christopher Maxwell has been jailed.
Woman 'thought she would die' as Fife domestic abuser compressed her neck
The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Image: SSE Renewables.
Final turbine installed at giant Seagreen wind farm off Angus coast
Big Weekend Dundee posters at Glastonbury Festival
Fans baffled as Dundee Big Weekend hoardings appear at Glastonbury
Peter Grant
Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant to quit at next Westminster election