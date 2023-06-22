Cost-of-living crisis factor in 17% rise in abortions, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cost-of-living crisis factor in 17% rise in abortions, says charity

By Press Association
The number of abortions in England and Wales has risen, according to official Government statistics (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of abortions in England and Wales has risen, according to official Government statistics (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Abortions in England and Wales have increased by 17% with a charity citing cost-of-living pressures as a factor.

There were 123,219 abortions carried out between January and June 2022, up from 105,488 over the same period in 2021.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), which provides abortion care, said it cannot see the rise slowing down given increased financial pressures since then, especially with interest rate hikes.

The Bank of England raised interest rates again on Thursday, to 5% from 4.5%, amid mounting calls for the Government to do more to help in what is a deepening mortgage crisis.

Following the latest abortion figures from the Department of Health and Social Care, BPAS chief executive Clare Murphy also urged the Government to do more to “ensure that women are able to make the decisions that are right for themselves and for their families”.

She said: “These figures indicate that in 2022, the cost-of-living crisis was already having an impact on women’s pregnancy choices.

“The financial pressures on households will have forced women and their partners to make sometimes tough decisions around continuing or ending a pregnancy.”

She said unplanned pregnancies are “not always unwanted” and that many women using BPAS services say “the circumstances they are in mean it is simply not the right time to start or expand a family”.

She added: “This is reflected in the figures published today, and while they only account for the first half of the year women’s need for our services has only continued to increase.

“We cannot see this changing at as we go forward, given the impact of interest rate hikes and the huge increase in cost of living.

“We are potentially looking at very significant changes in childbearing and family size in the years to come, particularly as women choose to start their families later, limit their family size or simply decide they do not wish, or cannot afford, to have children.”

Ms Murphy said there must be better access to emergency contraception, making it available on supermarket and pharmacy shelves rather than over the counter with women having to go through “clinically unnecessary” consultations.

She said: “While there is no right number of abortions, we know that there is much more the Government can do to ensure that women are able to make the decisions that are right for themselves and for their families.

“We need contraception services that meet women’s requirements, including better access to emergency contraception as a matter of urgency.

“It makes absolutely no sense to continue to compel women to undergo a clinically unnecessary consultation which acts as nothing but a barrier to her getting what she needs as quickly as possible.

“It needs to be available on the shelf of pharmacies and supermarkets.

“We also need to recognise that existing methods all have limitations and there is an urgent need for research and development into new methods.

“No contraceptive method however will ever negate the need for swift, accessible abortion care and BPAS is committed to provide kind, compassionate care to every woman who needs us, whenever that may be.”

But Right To Life UK described the figures as a “national tragedy”.

Spokeswoman Catherine Robinson said: “Every one of these abortions represents a failure of our society to protect the lives of babies in the womb and a failure to offer full support to women with unplanned pregnancies.

“We are calling for the reinstatement of in-person appointments before abortions take place to ensure that the gestation of babies can accurately be assessed.”

More from The Courier

Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…
Humza Yousaf refuses to confirm if SNP rebel Fergus Ewing will be kicked out…
Cameron Richmond appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager broke man’s teeth in mass brawl at Perthshire bowling club
Kevin Holt has been linked with a move to Dundee United from Partick Thistle.
Kevin Holt: Dundee United could bring in ex-Dundee and Partick Thistle defender as next…
Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle with manager James McPake.
James McPake without two Dunfermline stars for St Pauli but new signings set to…
General view of Pie Bob's bakery in Arbroath
Arbroath bakery praised for 'safe place' policy amid concerns over crime
Christopher Maxwell has been jailed.
Woman 'thought she would die' as Fife domestic abuser compressed her neck
The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Image: SSE Renewables.
Final turbine installed at giant Seagreen wind farm off Angus coast
Big Weekend Dundee posters at Glastonbury Festival
Fans baffled as Dundee Big Weekend hoardings appear at Glastonbury
Peter Grant
Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant to quit at next Westminster election