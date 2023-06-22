King’s new status crowned with themed hats on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s new status crowned with themed hats on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot

By Press Association
The King and Queen arrive by carriage on day three of Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA)
Royal Ascot was a riot of colourful hats as Ladies Day racegoers paid tribute to the King with their outlandish designs.

Headgear made to look like clocks or huge sunflowers jostled with traditional-looking fascinators or wide-brimmed creations as the stands filled at the famous meeting.

Charles and Camilla swept onto the Berkshire course in the carriage procession with the Princess Royal, the King’s cousins, the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto, and faces from the world of racing all joining the royal party.

Milliner Viv Jenner wore a striking hat made for the wearer to look through the brim with flowers at the centre made from feathers.

Vivienne Jenner arrives for day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot (David Davies/PA)
She said: “I designed this with the King in mind, it’s new beginnings.

“That’s why I decided to use the King’s silks, his racing colours of scarlet and purple with the gold represented by my accessories like my gold handbag.”

Bollywood actress Sofia Hayat wore a hat made from red paper roses and pheasant feathers designed by milliner Louis Mariette.

Mr Mariette said: “The inspiration for this was the new King Charles, so I wanted to make something that in some way was like a crown.”

Racegoer Sofia Hayat ahead of day three of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Royal Ascot stalwart Tracy Rose, who has been attending the event for more than 40 years, is well-known for her striking self-made designs and said she had also been inspired by the new monarch.

She described the inspiration for her hat, made from a multi-coloured band of material twisted and twirled into an organic shape.

Ms Rose said: “It represents jockeys in motion, it’s the flash of colour and the twists and turns you get in horse racing.

“It’s made from a 12 foot-long piece of satin silk.

Tracy Rose poses for photographs (David Davies for the Jockey Club/PA)
“A lot of people weren’t sure if the King was going to come or not but I’m really pleased to see him here.

“Obviously it’s going to take some getting used to, the late Queen is quite a difficult act to follow and was much loved.”

