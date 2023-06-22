Prince George visits Eton with William and Kate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Prince George visits Eton with William and Kate

By Press Association
Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London (Leon Neal/PA)
Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London (Leon Neal/PA)

Prince George has been spotted on a visit to Eton with his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The nine-year-old was seen with William and Kate on the grounds of the boarding school, which educates boys aged between 13 and 18.

It has sparked speculation that George, who turns 10 next month, will follow in the footsteps of his father, William, and uncle, Prince Harry, who both boarded at Eton College.

On its website, Eton is described as a “modern, forward-thinking school that embraces innovation and new opportunities to provide an outstanding, progressive and well-rounded education”.

(Left-right) Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
(Left-right) Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the King celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign (Aaron Chown/PA)

George currently attends private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire, along with his siblings eight-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, aged five.

Outdoorsy and nurturing prep school Lambrook, where fees are costing William and Kate more than £53,000 a year, has been described by parents as “magical”.

Year 8 leavers join prestigious schools such as Eton, Wellington College, Marlborough College, where Kate went, and Charterhouse among others.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte began their school days happily at private day school Thomas’s Battersea – a busy, cosmopolitan establishment in south London – with George starting in 2017 and Charlotte in 2019.

Their father William and uncle Harry went to board at Eton for five years. William’s first day began with a photocall with his separated parents joining him in a show of solidarity, with Harry also taking part.

The 13-year-old smiled broadly as he was greeted by scores of photographers.

William's first day at Eton (Daily Mail/Rota/PA)
William’s first day at Eton (Daily Mail/Rota/PA)

A three-tier scaffolding stage was erected opposite Manor House where William was to live as a boarder, to allow the press a one-off view of the new Etonian.

George, Charlotte and Louis’ grandfather the King had a difficult time at secondary school as a teenager.

Charles was sent to Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland, following in the footsteps of his father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, but was picked on and described his days there as “a prison sentence”.

Charles did admit, however, that the school instilled him with self-discipline and a sense of responsibility.

